Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned activist investor and co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, has recently increased his stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHH). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of Ackman's investment philosophy and portfolio, and analyze the financial performance of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Details of the Transaction

On August 18, 2023, Ackman added 16,363 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation to his portfolio at a trade price of $75.74 per share. This transaction increased his total holdings in the company to 16,586,591 shares, representing 11.61% of his portfolio and 33.11% of the company's outstanding shares. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.01% on his portfolio.

William Ackman, better known as Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), started his career in the real estate business working for his father. In November 2003, he formed Pershing Square with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman is an activist investor who buys the common stocks of public companies and pushes for changes to realize their values. He buys stocks trading at a discount and sells when the companies reach their appraised value. His portfolio consists of eight stocks, with a total equity of $10.82 billion. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG), Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR). His portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation

The Howard Hughes Corporation Overview

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a U.S.-based real estate company that develops master-planned communities (MPCs) and is involved in other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The company operates in four segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Seaport, and Strategic Developments. With a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, the company's stock is currently trading at $76.79, with a PE ratio of 31.86. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $93.80.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its IPO in 2010, The Howard Hughes Corporation's stock has gained 147.71%. Year-to-date, the stock has increased by 0.83%. The company's GF Score is 77/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank is 6/10. The company's growth rank is 5/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10. The company's momentum rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum.

Other Gurus' Investments

Other gurus who also hold The Howard Hughes Corporation in their portfolios include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). However, none of these gurus hold as significant a stake in the company as Ackman.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition of The Howard Hughes Corporation to his portfolio is a significant move that reflects his confidence in the company's potential. With a strong GF Score and a modest undervaluation, the company presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, as with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

