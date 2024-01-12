Bill Ackman Slams Harvard Endowment, Forms Think Tank to Probe Higher Education

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman slammed the performance of Harvard University’s endowment and said he’s forming a think tank to continue his scrutiny of US education in a wide-ranging interview Friday on CNBC.

The billionaire investor, who helped lead a public charge to remove former Harvard President Claudine Gay, criticized the returns of the college’s endowment, which he says has trailed the market. Harvard’s annualized 10-year return as of June 30 was 8.2%. It was the second-lowest performance of the eight Ivy League schools, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Harvard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

To continue his scrutiny of antisemitism and diversity, equity and inclusion policies on US campuses, Ackman plans to form a team that will go “after these issues in a very aggressive way,” he said.

With his new think tank, Ackman is poised to deploy familiar tactics on unfamiliar targets. At Pershing Square Capital Management, he used a scorched-earth approach to activist investing that resulted in both big wins and shattering losses.

“It’s going to be a think-and-do tank,” he said. “We’re going to study these issues and come up with solutions to problems, and we’re going to implement them.”

He said he’s not worried about the backlash against his stance, and told people who don’t like his views that they shouldn’t follow him on social media.

“I’m not afraid of being canceled,” he said. “I’m not afraid of losing my job, and financial independence gives me the wherewithal to speak.”

Ackman has a personal net worth of $2.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Ackman, a Harvard graduate, has sharply criticized the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, antisemitism on its campus and its leadership. He was an outspoken critic of Gay, the university’s first Black president, who stepped down on Jan. 2.

He has also turned his sights on Harvard Corp. board members, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth and Business Insider, which published a story last week with allegations of plagiarism against Ackman’s wife, Neri Oxman, a former MIT professor.

