Bill Ackman Thinks Rival Icahn's Firm Still Overvalued, Nvidia Nears $1 Trillion Market Cap, Freshpet's Largest Shareholder Pushes For Board Overhaul: Today's Top Stories

Pershing Square Capital Management founder and CEO Bill Ackman weighed in on billionaire Carl Icahn and his company following the release of a short report by Hindenburg Research . Ackman commented that there were some interesting takeaways from the unfolding situation.

Ackman commented on the situation, stating that the key lesson learned is that a controlling shareholder with a small float and significant dividends can cause the company's stock to trade at a large premium to its intrinsic value. He indicated that the best approximation of intrinsic value is the net asset value (NAV) per share.