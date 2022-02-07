U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.34
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1600
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,699.63
    +1,552.01 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Bill C-234 and Exemption on Carbon Tax for Grain Drying Introduced in Parliament

Grain Farmers of Ontario
·2 min read

Grain Farmers of Ontario supports MP Ben Lobb and urges all parliamentarians to champion grain farmers

Guelph, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization, representing Ontario’s 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean and wheat farmers, urges all parliamentarians to support Bill C-234 introduced today by Ben Lobb, Member of Parliament for Huron-Bruce, which includes a carbon tax exemption for grain drying.

Bill C-234: An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act was introduced into parliament today and once passed will provide relief to farmers who are feeling the impact of the increased tax on their food production. Grain drying is vital in producing grain that is used in food, feed, and other products. Grain Farmers of Ontario has calculated that the carbon tax, which is increasing every year, will cost an average farm an additional $46 per acre in direct drying costs by 2030. On an average 800-acre farm, that’s an increased cost of operations of $36,800.

“Farmers continue to bear the brunt of the carbon tax – both paying the tax for on-farm fuel used for drying grains, and paying the increased costs added to necessary inputs and services as vendors try to recoup carbon costs at their end. This is not supportable for our already vulnerable food system,” said Brendan Byrne, Chair, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “It’s time for all Members of Parliament, regardless of party, to champion food production, keep food costs affordable, and support rural communities and farms by swiftly passing Bill of C-234 through the House of Commons.”

Grain drying is an essential part of the process of harvesting grain. Without it, grain would spoil and could not be used for food, feed, or biofuels. The current carbon tax is a significant increase to the already escalating cost of production faced by grain farmers. The cumulative impact of the carbon tax increases threatens farm sustainability in Ontario.

Ontario grain farmers are consistently looking for ways to improve their environmental impacts including, reduced tillage, cover cropping, and adopting new technology.

Over the last 30 years, grain farmers in Ontario have:
- Reduced their climate impact by 45 per cent (corn production)
- Reduced climate impact by 36 per cent (wheat production)
- Increased land-use efficiency by 39 per cent (corn production)
- Increased land efficiency by 37 per cent (wheat production)
- Reduced energy use by 43 per cent (corn production)
- Reduced energy use by 37 per cent (wheat production)

Learn more about Grain Farmers of Ontario sustainability initiatives at: https://gfo.ca/market-development/sustainability-for-farmers/

CONTACT: Victoria Berry Grain Farmers of Ontario (226) 820-6641 vberry@gfo.ca Brendan Byrne Grain Farmers of Ontario (519) 991-4027 gfobrendan@gmail.com


Recommended Stories

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Hunters think they killed an 8-point buck in Alabama — until they take a closer look

    The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.

  • It's Happening Again -- Shiba Inu Goes Parabolic, Shooting 38% Higher Today

    Today's been an absolutely incredible day for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors. Interestingly, there are a couple of drivers behind today's rise that investors may want to take note of. First, derivatives-linked liquidations (this time on bets mainly against Shiba Inu) have once again driven volatility, this time positively, for this meme token.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

    The stock market has corrected in recent weeks, declining more than 10% from its recent high. Here's why they think Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could rebound once the stock market correction ends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): So far in early 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners is off by less than 10%.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Top 3 Energy Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The economy is switching fuel sources, ditching carbon-emitting and climate change-causing fossil fuels for cleaner alternative energy sources like renewables. This energy transition won't happen overnight. Three companies leading the charge in developing clean energy infrastructure are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • California warns Tesla it may sue over race discrimination and harassment allegations

    A California state agency warned Tesla it has grounds for civil complaint over charges of race discrimination and harassment, the automaker disclosed.

  • Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, and the limits of employee activism

    Spotify is the kind of workplace that encourages employees to share their thoughts on how the company is run. Musician Neil Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Spotify over objections to covid misinformation on Rogan’s podcast has encouraged other artists to follow suit, igniting a wave of public scrutiny over the platform’s ties to Rogan. Spotify also announced yesterday that Rogan had agreed to remove dozens of podcast episodes in which he used racial slurs, and the podcaster apologized on Instagram for his use of the n-word.

  • Why First Solar Stock Sank 10.1% Last Month and Continues to Fall

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) sank 10.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock market suffered steep sell-offs last month, and investors took a more cautious approach to valuing renewable energy companies. Considering that the Nasdaq Composite index fell 9% and many growth-dependent stocks saw much bigger pullbacks, First Solar's sell-off wasn't as bad as it could have been.

  • India signs deals to export 4.6 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday. The exports would allow the world's second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices. Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.