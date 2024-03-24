Bill Ford to headline the next Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club

Longtime leader and Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford will headline the Free Press “Breakfast Club” event on April 17. His presence at the event comes at a time when profound changes are underway in the automobile industry and across the Motor City.

The sold-out event will be held at the Daxton Hotel in Birmingham before an audience of corporate, political and community leaders as well as students from Detroit public schools. The event will be emceed by Carol Cain, award-winning Free Press columnist and senior producer/host of CBS Detroit’s “Michigan Matters.”

Ford Motor Company Executive Chair Bill Ford speaks to a crowd while sharing details on progress in the district, as well as who will be joining Ford at Michigan Central to help create the future on Feb. 4, 2022, at Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

Ford, who officially joined the company in 1979, is the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford. He’s also a champion of the much-anticipated reopening of the Michigan Central Station on June 6. The station is the centerpiece of Michigan Central, a 30-acre innovation campus focused on mobility solutions and tech skills.

Bill Ford jump-started that massive undertaking in 2018 when Ford purchased the once glorious train station that sat vacant for 30 years and had become a symbol of Detroit’s decline. Ford’s vision was to transform the station into a mobility and innovation hub to serve as a catalyst for the region.

He'll talk about Michigan Central and a new community undertaking tied to the station’s reopening, which he and his wife, Lisa, announced this week as they partner with The Children’s Foundation to raise at least $10 million to set up permanent endowments for 10 metro Detroit youth-serving nonprofits to give the region’s young people a brighter future.

“Bill Ford has blazed a unique path with his leadership of the company and impacted Detroit as he’s dealt with historic changes in mobility, manufacturing and the global marketplace,” said Cain, who has an interesting history with the automaker.

As a student, Cain worked as a summer intern, giving public tours at Ford's Rouge Complex in the 1980s. She went on to write about the company and industry and has produced or hosted Emmy-winning TV specials about changes in the mobility sector.

“I realized back then just how important Ford was to the world as thousands upon thousands of people from Europe, India, and America lined up each day to take these tours,” she said.

“What’s next for Ford, Detroit, EVs and Michigan? I know a lot of folks will be anxiously awaiting to hear what Bill has to say,” Cain said.

Launched by the Free Press in 2018, “The Breakfast Club” has become a marquee speakers forum as it features influential leaders from business, politics, sports and education talking about vital issues.

"Part of our goal with the Breakfast Club is to engage local leaders and trailblazers in meaningful conversation," said Nicole Avery Nichols, editor and vice president of the Detroit Free Press. "As the automotive industry innovates rapidly, while facing labor and production challenges, it's fitting for the Free Press to welcome Executive Chair Bill Ford to the stage."

Previous speakers have included U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, billionaire entrepreneur Dan Gilbert, former governor and former Michigan State University Interim President John Engler, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Detroit Lions President Rod Wood, business executive Denise Ilitch and Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp.

