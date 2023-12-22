blocks with arrows pointing up building growth

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has a whopping $39 billion invested in the stock market, and a vast majority of those funds are in just a few stocks. Some of that is because of donations, but the fund is also buying some interesting industrial stocks.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the foundation's holdings and how the portfolio came to be what it is.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 19, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 19, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Coupang, Crown Castle, FedEx, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Deere, Ecolab, United Parcel Service, and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Bill Gates Has $34 Billion Invested in Just 5 Stocks was originally published by The Motley Fool