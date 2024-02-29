In a 2018 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" that delved into various aspects of his lifestyle and preferences, Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates’s revelation about his simple culinary pleasure unexpectedly sparked an online discussion that veered in a different direction.

A user asked, “Do you ever like, just randomly get up when you’re home and make yourself a peanut butter sandwich? Or do you have people do that for you?”

Gates’s response shed light on his down-to-earth demeanor despite his immense wealth. “I do make myself tomato soup sometimes,” he said. “It is kind of a comforting food and reminds me of doing the same when I was growing up. I don’t make sandwiches much.”

This admission, highlighting a preference for something as simple as tomato soup, contrasts with the opulent lifestyle you might expect from a billionaire residing in a $130 million mansion.

The conversation took a turn when the topic of grilled cheese as a companion to tomato soup was brought up. A user inquired, “Do you ever have a grilled cheese sandwich to go with the tomato soup?” This query sparked a cascade of responses, with another user emphasizing the essential pairing. “Seriously though, tomato soup without grilled cheese is just wrong.”

This sentiment was echoed and expanded on by other users, leading to a wide-ranging discussion on the culinary and conceptual similarities between various foods and grilled cheese, including the notion posited by one user that tomato soup and grilled cheese together are akin to a “deconstructed pizza.”

The thread evolved into a debate on the nature of food, with comparisons stretching to include spaghetti with meatballs and pop tarts likened to ravioli. The conversation showcased the creativity and humor of the Reddit community, as they explored the idea that many beloved dishes could essentially be considered variations of pizza based on their core components of bread, cheese, and tomato sauce.

What began as a simple query about Gates’s snack habits spiraled into a vibrant discussion that spanned culinary comparisons, cultural observations and light-hearted banter.

The transition from Gates’s personal preference for tomato soup to the wider, creative discussions on food emphasizes the unpredictable and lively essence of online conversations. Here, a single comment can generate extensive dialogue among the community, even during a live Reddit session where Gates answers questions.

Despite making tomato soup "sometimes," the tech billionaire enjoys the luxury of personalized culinary services at home. According to The Street, Gates employs a private chef through Private Chefs Inc., a chef placement firm renowned for its high-end services, led by the distinguished Austrian chef Christian Paier. The service, tailored for the elite, often includes several chefs to meet the diverse culinary desires of their clientele, the Gates family among them.

Given Seattle is not a standard operating city for Private Chefs Inc., this arrangement suggests Gates incurs a significant expense for his home dining, with top chefs commanding salaries as high as $140,000 annually.

