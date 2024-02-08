Bill Gates Backs The Future Of Aviation: Breakthrough Energy Ventures Invests $107 Million In Electric Airplane Firm

Business magnate Bill Gates and Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) took the next step toward net-zero aviation by investing $107 million in Heart Aerospace.

The Swedish hybrid airplane manufacturer is advancing its ES-30 hybrid-electric airplane toward commercial viability. The backing of prominent investors, including Gates, underscores the confidence in the ES-30 as a means of addressing the challenges facing the air travel industry.

This boost in funding comes as the aviation industry increasingly commits to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Heart Aerospace Co-Founder and CEO Anders Forslund emphasized the pivotal role of the ES-30 in the emissions goal.

Don't Miss:

This startup is accepting investors for as little as 25 cents – what’s the catch?

Even if you're not ultra-wealthy, this startup could potentially become the success story you’ll retell at dinner parties.

"The [aviation] industry has committed to net zero emissions by 2050," Forslund said in a statement. "The only way forward is to decouple the tremendous growth in aviation from its emissions, and we believe ES-30 is the first stepping stone."

Heart Aerospace’s Series B funding round saw new investors like Danish Sagitta Ventures joining the ranks, alongside established backers such as BEV led by Gates. The investment highlights Gates’s dedication to supporting innovative technologies that can revolutionize industries and address pressing global issues like climate change. Carmichael Roberts, co-leader of BEV's investment committee, emphasized the transformative potential of electric aircraft in reducing industry emissions, reflecting Gates’s vision for sustainable aviation solutions.

Trending: Did you know StartEngine Private is your portal to investing in venture-backed businesses without spending millions?

Heart Aerospace’s ES-30, designed to minimize emissions, reduce noise pollution and lower operating costs, represents a significant step forward in sustainable air travel. With an active certification application underway with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Heart Aerospace is poised to meet stringent industry standards and regulatory requirements, supported by Gates’ commitment to fostering technological innovation. The company’s focus on developing the aircraft’s powertrain aligns with its mission to enhance efficiency and performance, driving progress toward a greener future for aviation.

Story continues

In the broader context of environmental sustainability, the aviation sector faces significant challenges in curbing emissions because of the sheer scale of aviation and the industry's massive fuel consumption. Electric vehicles and hybrid-electric aircraft offer promising avenues for emission reduction, with the potential to substantially decrease transportation sector emissions by 2050. By leveraging innovative solutions and the support of influential backers like Gates, Heart Aerospace is at the forefront of shaping a more sustainable future for air travel and helping the industry achieve its ambitious net-zero emissions goals.

Over the past three years, Breakthrough Energy Ventures has been investing in groundbreaking technologies aimed at addressing global challenges. Notable investments include advancements in renewable energy, carbon capture and energy storage solutions. These ventures represent BEV’s dedication to fostering innovation across diverse sectors, contributing to a more sustainable future. One significant investment involved supporting the development of innovative battery technologies to enhance energy storage capabilities. Another key focus has been on investing in scalable solutions for carbon capture and use, aiming to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Bill Gates Backs The Future Of Aviation: Breakthrough Energy Ventures Invests $107 Million In Electric Airplane Firm originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.