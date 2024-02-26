Bill Gates Considers Himself To Be A 'Very Nice' Boss Compared To Elon Musk And Steve Jobs — But His Microsoft Co-Founder Described Working With Him As 'Being In Hell'

At the Economic Club of New York in 2023, Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates, upon receiving the Peter G. Peterson Leadership Excellence Award, shared his perspectives on leadership and his role in cultivating the company's culture of innovation.

Contrasting himself with tech titans Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, Gates said, “Everybody is different. Elon pushes hard, maybe too much.” Jobs, Gates said, “pushed hard, maybe too much.”

Gates described himself as “very nice compared to those guys,” initiating a broader discussion on his leadership style and its impact on the technology sector.

Gates’s leadership journey intertwines with his relationships with Jobs and Musk, revealing a spectrum of competitive dynamics and mutual respect. His rivalry and collaboration with Jobs catalyzed innovation at both Microsoft and Apple Inc., reflecting a complex partnership enriched by their competitive spirit. After Jobs died in 2011, Gates expressed a deep respect for their shared history, underscoring the significance of their rivalry in the tech landscape.

However, Gates’s interactions with Musk have been notably more contentious, particularly over Gates’s decision to short Tesla Inc. stock, an action Musk viewed as a betrayal of the mission of sustainable energy. Musk’s reaction was sharp, questioning Gates’s commitment to climate change efforts and leading to a public spat that included Musk mocking Gates’s appearance on social media. Despite this, Gates has acknowledged Musk’s substantial contributions to science and innovation, highlighting begrudging respect amid their differences.

Gates’s approach to leadership has not been without criticism. Accounts from Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen and software engineer Joel Spolsky paint a picture of Gates as a leader who was intensely competitive and at times uncompromising.

On his blog, Spolsky recalled in the 1990s there was a person whose job in the 1990s was "to keep an accurate count of how many times Bill said the F word,” according to an article in GQ. Gates’ profanity-laden review meetings illustrate Gates’s demanding and passionate leadership style.

Allen’s memoir details how Gates sought to dilute his stake in Microsoft during his battle with Hodgkin's disease, reflecting a pragmatic, if ruthless, approach to business.

In 2011, Allen appeared on “60 Minutes” and shared some brutally honest thoughts about Gates. Allen likened working with Gates to “being in hell," according to Business Insider.

Yet, Allen also extended some fairness toward Gates. Despite the tough exterior, Gates strived to reach the best possible conclusion. If you managed to prove your knowledge and expertise, Gates could yield, demonstrating a sense of fairness amid the chaos.

Despite these challenges, Gates recognized the need for adaptability as Microsoft grew. He recognized his workaholic nature, working weekends and eschewing vacations, and set a high bar for his employees, leading him to memorize their license plates to monitor work hours. Yet, Gates eventually softened his stance, understanding that a growing company required a shift in leadership style.

Gates’s leadership narrative is a study in contrasts — between his self-described leniency and the demanding expectations he set, his humor and his intensity and his public spats and private respect. It’s a reminder that leadership in the tech industry is as much about navigating personal dynamics and evolving approaches as it is about visionary thinking and innovation. Gates’s journey underscores the complexity of leadership and the multifaceted roles leaders play in shaping the technology landscape and beyond.

