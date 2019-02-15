Bill Gates: ‘Extreme’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Tax Reforms Would ‘Create Tax Dodging’

What does America’s second wealthiest man think of Ocasio-Cortez’s tax reforms? Bill Gates believes that talk of a top-rate tax of 70 percent is “extreme” and completely “missing the picture.”

In an interview with the Verge, Gates spoke out on his views of the taxation reforms. He conceded that taxes could be higher, or “more progressive”. However, focusing on ordinary income tax was misguided.

This was a not-so-subtle reference to one of Congress’ newest members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who proposed a 70 percent tax rate for the highest earners.

Reminder that their plan = no plan. Why? Because for billionaires, things are already going fine. https://t.co/YrZlU5zvdh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2019





Read the full story on CCN.com.