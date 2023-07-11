Bill Gates Just Backed This AI Startup Aiming To Create Robotic Geologists To Help Mine Lithium For Electric Vehicles

Innovative mining tech startup GeologicAI has successfully garnered $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV). The funds will bolster the development of the Calgary, Alberta-based company's AI-powered robotic geologists.

GeologicAI, established in 2013, has spent years validating its technology across diverse mineral types and geological settings. The company has collaborated with various types of mining firms, contributing to multiple facets of the mining ecosystem, from exploration to operation.

Don't Miss:

Until 2016 it was illegal for retail investors to invest in high-growth startups. Thanks to changes in federal law, this Kevin O'Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Venture Capitalist With $100

Don't just buy from your favorite brands, own them so you own the upside. Learn how Retail Investors Are Taking Stakes In Their Favorite Startups To Own The Upside

What Is GeologicAI Doing?

The startup's primary objective is to modernize the labor-intensive core logging process, frequently plagued with manual data entries. Improved geological understanding, supported by multisensor machine vision, is crucial to achieving a more efficient, environmentally friendly and cost-effective mining industry.

GeologicAI's technology is capable of analyzing rock samples and pinpointing resources beneath the Earth's crust.

The timely funding from Gates's BEV comes as the world braces for an imminent mineral supply deficit because of rising demand for clean energy technologies. Electric vehicle companies like Tesla Inc.,

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

This funding round solidifies GeologicAI's position as a significant player in cleantech and underscores the pivotal role it could play in supplying essential batteries and base metals required for the clean energy transition.

For this vision to materialize, the firm's robotic geologists will need to aid in mining minerals like lithium and cobalt. By 2030, existing lithium mines are predicted to barely satisfy half of the global demand, even if they maintain their current production rates.

Similarly, projections based on mining data and estimated demand suggest that cobalt supply will struggle to meet demand by 2030, even with comprehensive recycling.

With all this in mind, GeologicAI's move to the forefront is perfectly timed.

For those looking to invest in startups themselves, thanks to changes in federal law, anyone can invest in startups. For example, Thumzup is a AI-driven marketing technology company democratizing social media marketing. For a limited time, anyone can invest in Thumzup.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

There are more pounds of plastic in the ocean than pounds of fish. That's why retail investors have invested over $4 million in This Startup That Invented Programmable, Drinkable Plastic That Dissolves In Water In 60 Hours

Gamers are selling their old gaming items for millions. Learn why everyday gamers and investors are claiming a stake in their side hustles and how they invested over $1.2 million in this startup.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Bill Gates Just Backed This AI Startup Aiming To Create Robotic Geologists To Help Mine Lithium For Electric Vehicles originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.