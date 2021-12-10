U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.56
    +22.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,818.59
    +63.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,559.27
    +41.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.20
    -12.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.12
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    -0.0290 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3260
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3200
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,560.66
    -1,015.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.08
    -27.17 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Bill Gates predicts our work meetings will move to metaverse in 2-3 years

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Getting work done in the metaverse might happen a lot sooner than we think.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates predicts most workers will take their virtual meetings within the metaverse in the next two or three years.

Gates shared his thoughts in a year-in-review post published to his personal website.

"I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids – which I call the "Hollywood Squares model," although I know that probably dates me – to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars," wrote Gates.

Gates said adoption of metaverse meetings would be slow because many people lack the tools to fully immerse themselves in the experience, such as virtual reality goggles. But he expressed optimism for advances made with three-dimensional avatars and spatial audio to help users feel more connected virtually.

Bill Gates speaks ahead of former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
Bill Gates speaks ahead of former U.S. President Barack Obama at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City.

►Goodbye Facebook: Why Black people are leaving the app

►Need privacy?: How to get phone calls without sharing your real number

"There’s still some work to do, but we’re approaching a threshold where the technology begins to truly replicate the experience of being together in the office," said Gates.

The metaverse is a digital realm combining technology such as VR, augmented reality and video where users "live" in a virtual universe. Supporters of the metaverse including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believe the metaverse could supplant the modern internet.

Zuckerberg predicts key components of the metaverse will become mainstream in the next five to 10 years.

Earlier this year, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) introduced Horizon Workrooms, a VR app where people can congregate in virtual workrooms.

Multiple companies have taken the plunge to claim their stake. Microsoft is using holograms and creating mixed and extended reality applications, and also owns Minecraft, a kid-friendly game that has morphed into its own virtual universe.

Meanwhile, another platform loved by kids, Roblox, has partnered with several brands including Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Vans to bring unique experiences to the metaverse.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Gates: Metaverse work meetings will happen in 2 to 3 years

Recommended Stories

  • Football fans spending millions on club crypto-tokens

    Supporters have spent at least £260m on controversial fan tokens from major clubs, data suggests.

  • All About Upper Back Pain During Pregnancy

    From weight gain and stress to hormonal changes, a number of factors can cause upper back pain during pregnancy. Here, experts share how you can get some relief.

  • The doors of 'Horizon Worlds' are officially open

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has officially opened its virtual world to anyone over 18.

  • Better.com CEO Vishal Garg steps back as employees detail how he 'led by fear'

    Looks like Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s behavior is catching up to him. This morning, employees were notified via email by the Better board of directors that Garg would be taking time off effective immediately after the “very regrettable events over the last week.” The move came, according to an employee who wished not to be named, after the digital mortgage company hired a crisis firm earlier this week.

  • 'Banjo-Kazooie' joins the Switch Online Expansion Pack in January

    Rare's beloved collect-a-thon platformer will be the latest title added to Expansion Pack, Nintendo's premium online subscription.

  • Lucid Stock’s Bad Week May End on a Good Note

    Lucid stock rose in premarket trading Friday, having plunged more than 18% on Thursday as the EV start-up announced a debt sale.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    If these companies' growth prospects were good enough before the omicron-fueled rout, they're even better now.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A theme that has caught the attention of the investing and business world the last few months has been the metaverse, defined as immersive and interactive virtual online environments. The technology giant is planning to spend $10 billion-plus each year on metaverse investments. Here are three metaverse stocks to buy right now to ride this long-term trend.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Metaverse has become the hot buzzword in the technology sector. Widely considered to be the next stage in the evolution of internet technology -- also called Web 3.0 -- the metaverse refers to seamless, persistent, interactive, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed-reality experiences, which is the interaction of real-world and digital-world objects. The metaverse is expected to change the way people study, work, play, travel, and socialize by shifting many of these activities from a physical economy to a virtual economy.

  • Why Apple's stock is on fire right now

    Apple's stock is closing in on a $3 trillion market valuation, thanks to its iPhone sales, as well as its prospects for the Apple car and AR/VR headsets.

  • Intel CEO to Visit Taiwan, Home of Biggest Chipmaking Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lu

  • ASML Aims To Make Next-Gen Chips Below 3-Nm: All You Need To Know

    ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is exclusively working on a new version of its extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, CNBC reports. The device can carve patterns onto pieces of silicon that form the most advanced chips in the world. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) use ASML's current EUV machine to make chips that end up in the latest crop of computers and smartphones. A new version of the EUV machine i

  • Getting The Dub: Recognizing The Double-Bottom Base Pattern

    Now that you have learned about the cup with handle and some other bases in Investor's Corner columns, it's time for the double bottom. The depth and length of the double bottom are similar to those of the cup formation. If it does not, the weaker investors may not get shaken out, and you will be left with a more failure-prone "almost" double bottom formation.

  • Ethereum developer sounds off on NFTs, metaverse and 'dystopian' Facebook

    Lane Rettig sees the next installation of NFTs being more of a utility.

  • Apple wins delay in Epic case, Amazon fined $1.3 billion by Italy's antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley details the latest in the court case between Apple and Epic Games, in addition to reporting on fines Amazon has received from the Italian government for its market dominance.

  • New Universal films to stream exclusively on Peacock

    Newly released films from Universal Studios will stream exclusively on Peacock as soon as 45 days after they debut in theaters and will be available for users to rent or purchase, the company said on Thursday. The new release strategy begins with Universal's 2022 films. It will bring movies to NBCUniversal’s nascent Peacock streaming service more quickly by compressing the traditional eight to nine month wait between a film’s theatrical debut and its availability on streaming services.

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • Zoom handed out a new round of investments from its $100M app fund, including to 6 Bay Area startups

    The tech giant is investing in developers of software and hardware that work with its popular video chat app.

  • Tesla and Elon Musk have had a wild run this year. Nothing was as crazy, or as intriguing, as the Tesla Bot

    The Tesla Bot was an idea from left field. What are the chances, and in what timeframe, could it be built?

  • Kelly Clarkson and Sandra Bullock Can't Stop Cracking Each Other Up in Hilarious Interview

    Kelly Clarkson could barely get through part her interview with Sandra Bullock during the Wednesday taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show because they were laughing nonstop