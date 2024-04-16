Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year.

Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is generated from five key stocks.

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway, a top North American transportation and logistics company, is a significant part of Gates's portfolio. He holds 54,826,786 shares, valued at about $6.88 billion. The company's quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share leads to Gates's annual income of $133,777,357.80 from this investment – $365,511.90 per day. Canadian National Railway has a yield of 1.85%.

Don't Miss:

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." This high-yield real estate fund, offering an 8% yield, makes earning passive income easier than ever.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

As the founder of Microsoft, Gates's investment in the tech giant remains a significant part of his portfolio. With 38,210,869 shares in hand and a dividend rate of $0.75 per share, Gates's annual income from Microsoft comes in at $114,632,607 – $313,203.84 per day. This investment not only signifies a nod to his legacy but also his belief in the company’s continued innovation and market dominance. Microsoft currently has a dividend yield of 0.73%

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management Inc, North America's largest waste management company, aligns with Gates’s sustainable investment principles. Gates owns 35,234,344 shares, worth just over $6.3 billion. With a $0.75 quarterly dividend payment per share, his annual income from this is $105,703,032 – $288,806.10 per day. Waste Management’s current yield is 1.46%.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc, renowned for its construction and mining equipment, is another key part of Gates's portfolio. He owns 7,353,614 shares, valued at approximately $2.17 billion. The quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share brings his annual income from Caterpillar to $38,238,792.80 – $104,477.58 per day. Caterpillar currently has a yield of 1.43%.

Story continues

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company, a leader in agricultural and construction machinery, is a significant investment for Gates. Holding 3,917,693 shares, worth about $1.42 billion, and with a dividend of $1.47 per share, Gates's annual income from Deere is $20,917,382.64 – $57,151.32 per day. Deere & Company currently pays a 1.49% dividend yield.

These five investments contribute over $413 million to Gates's annual dividend income, which comes out to $1,129,150.74 per day. While Gates's investment strategy has been incredibly successful, it's important for individual investors to remember that replicating the strategies of prominent investors like Gates may not always align with their personal financial goals or risk tolerance. Each investor should tailor their approach to their own unique financial situation and investment objectives.

Read Next:

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Whole Foods' landlord has delivered a 15% net IRR for its investors since 2015. Check out the latest investment opportunities added to its platform.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.