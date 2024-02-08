Bill Gates Recalls The Time Warren Buffett Slept Over And He Found Him In The Kitchen Eating Oreos For Breakfast — 'It's A Diet That Somehow Works For Him'

The well-documented friendship between business world titans Bill Gates and Warren Buffett is enriched by moments that blend the profound with the delightfully mundane. At the heart of their camaraderie lies a shared appreciation for life's simpler joys, epitomized by a seemingly trivial yet telling habit: Buffett’s penchant for Oreos for breakfast.

Gates, in a Reddit Ask Me Anything post, highlighted Buffett as one of his favorite celebrities, placing him alongside his then-wife, Melinda Gates. Their first meeting on July 5, 1991, set the stage for a friendship that would grow to encompass not just business acumen but a deep mutual respect and affection for each other’s quirks. Gates often speaks fondly of Buffett, recalling on his blog GatesNotes, particularly when celebrating their 25 years of friendship in 2016, the unique and enduring bond they share.

One of the most endearing revelations Gates shared about Buffett was his dietary habits, which have not evolved much since he was 6 years old.

“One thing that was surprising to learn about Warren is that he has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old,” Gates wrote. “He did move past baby food, of course, but he mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream and Coke. (That's one reason it's so fun to go out to dinner with him.) I remember one of the first times he stayed at our house and he opened up a package of Oreos to eat for breakfast. Our kids immediately demanded they have some, too. He may set a poor example for young people, but it's a diet that somehow works for him.”

The friends also share a mutual love for McDonald’s and other fast-food pleasures. Their fondness for McDonald’s was highlighted when Buffett treated Gates to lunch at the fast-food chain, showcasing his thriftiness by paying with coupons. This anecdote, shared by Gates, reveals Buffett’s down-to-earth nature and his ability to find joy in simple, everyday experiences, despite their immense wealth.

The personal connection between Gates and Buffett extends beyond shared meals and laughs. Gates has only two speed-dial options set on his work phone: his house and Buffett’s number, highlighting the importance of their communication. Whether discussing global health initiatives through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where Buffett is a trustee, or simply seeking advice on various matters, their interactions are rooted in deep-seated respect and genuine friendship.

Business relationships are often transient and utilitarian, but the friendship between Gates and Buffett stands out. It is a reminder that at the core of every successful collaboration are the foundational elements of trust, respect and a shared appreciation for life’s simpler pleasures, like Oreos for breakfast.

