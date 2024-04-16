Bill Gates Says AI Will 'Absolutely' Play A Role In Climate Change By Allowing Scientists To Genetically Modify Beef Cows

Caleb Naysmith
3 min read
0
Bill Gates Says AI Will 'Absolutely' Play A Role In Climate Change By Allowing Scientists To Genetically Modify Beef Cows
Bill Gates Says AI Will 'Absolutely' Play A Role In Climate Change By Allowing Scientists To Genetically Modify Beef Cows

University of Oxford data scientist and researcher Hannah Ritchie discussed environmental challenges and the data-driven pathways to address them during an episode of “Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates.”

Promoting her book “Not the End of the World,” Ritchie’s conversation Gates, founder of with Microsoft Corp., ventured beyond the common discourse on climate change, offering a holistic view of environmental science infused with optimism and actionable solutions.

Ritchie’s journey from an overwhelmed environmental science student to a pioneering researcher underscores the transformative power of data in reframing environmental discourse.

Don't Miss:

“Despite having studied environment for a long, long time, I felt, to some extent, quite helpless,” said Ritchie, head of research at Our World in Data.

Ritchie's work at Our World in Data marked a pivotal shift toward a solution-oriented approach instead of focusing on headlines.

"It's stepping back to look at the data,” she said.

The conversation dissected the multifaceted nature of environmental challenges, with air pollution taking center stage as an “underrated problem.”

“If you look at the number of premature deaths from air pollution, it's actually much higher than climate change today,” Ritchie said, citing World Health Organization estimates of around 7 million premature deaths annually. This statistic highlights the gravity of air pollution and showcases Ritchie’s ability to distill complex data into compelling evidence for action.

Trending: This ‘Future of Gaming’ startup disrupting a $272 billion industry is now letting anyone invest for a limited time.

Addressing the pervasive sense of doom that often accompanies environmental discussions, Ritchie shared her transformation, fueled by the insights of the late Swedish physician Hans Rosling.

“A decade ago I was probably in that very same position,” she said, reflecting on her initial despair. However, Rosling’s work illuminated the substantial human progress over the last few centuries, challenging the narrative of inevitable decline.

The dialogue ventured into technological innovation, particularly the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in tackling environmental issues.

Gates shared his astonishment at AI’s rapid advancement, stating, “I was very stunned how the AIs went from basically not being able to read or write at all, to doing that in a very facile way.”

Gates's optimism was echoed by Ritchie, who sees AI as a critical tool in modeling complex environmental phenomena and driving forward technological solutions in energy and food production.

When Gates was asked whether AI would play a role in climate action, he replied "Absolutely." Gates gave the example of genetically modifying beef cattle to produce less methane or producing "meat without the cow."

Read About Startup Investing:

Ritchie’s perspective on food technology, especially in the context of meat substitutes and the challenges of changing dietary habits, offered a look into the complexities of environmental action.

“I'm now becoming much more skeptical that it will be as easy as that,” she said of the shift to plant-based diets, highlighting the cultural and personal hurdles in adopting alternative food sources.

The podcast episode culminated in a discussion on human welfare as the ultimate metric of environmental success.

“The declining trend in disaster deaths was really surprising to me,” Ritchie said, using data to challenge the media focus on disaster and despair.

This optimistic outlook, grounded in data analysis, reinforces the notion that while the challenges are significant, so too are the opportunities for meaningful progress.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Bill Gates Says AI Will 'Absolutely' Play A Role In Climate Change By Allowing Scientists To Genetically Modify Beef Cows originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 12 questions to ask when buying a house

    Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.

  • 2023 was a record year for wind installations as world ramps up clean energy, report says

    The world installed 117 gigawatts of new wind power capacity in 2023, a 50% increase from the year before, making it the best year for new wind projects on record, according to a new report by the industry's trade association. The latest Global Wind Report, published Tuesday by the Global Wind Energy Council, explores the state of the global wind industry and the challenges it's facing in its expansion. The increase in wind installations “shows that the world is moving in the right direction in combating climate change,” the report said.

  • Tesla supplier Piedmont Lithium gets key North Carolina mining permit

    (Reuters) -North Carolina regulators have approved a state mining permit for Tesla supplier Piedmont Lithium to develop one of the largest U.S. sources of the key electric vehicle battery metal, although key financing and local regulatory challenges remain. The approval from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, which was announced by the company on Monday and is conditional on the posting of a $1 million reclamation bond, removes one major hurdle to Piedmont's plans to tap a large lithium deposit just outside Charlotte.

  • How Amazon Became the Largest Private EV Charging Operator in the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon’s Maple Valley, Washington, warehouse is built for speed. At night, big rigs pull up to one end to unload boxes and padded mailers – some after a short drive from a bigger warehouse down the road, others following a flight in the hold of a cargo plane. Waiting employees scan, sort and load them into rolling racks. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on Isra

  • TechCrunch Space: True Anomaly and Rocket Lab will make big moves on orbit (literally)

    The Space Force has contracted out its next "responsive space" mission, and this one is a doozy. The two awardees, Rocket Lab and startup True Anomaly, will each build and launch spacecraft that will conduct rendezvous and proximity operations on orbit. In the Space Force's words: "The vendors will exercise a realistic threat response scenario in an on-orbit space domain awareness demonstration called Victus Haze."

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Plans to Spend Billions on Gas, Solar Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential candidate would spend around $13.6 billion to boost her country’s use of renewable energy while still adding gas-burning power plants, according to a plan she presented to business leaders. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses

  • Tesla to lay off 10% of its global workforce, reports say: 'It must be done'

    Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk sent a memo to employees announcing the tech giant will be laying off 10% of its global workforce.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is monitoring the impact of the London Metal Exchange’s banning of new Russian supplies including aluminum, while one of the biggest gatherings for the copper industry — Cesco Week and CRU’s World Copper Conference — kicks off in Santiago. Meanwhile, the annual BNEF Summit will convene in New York, bringing together project developers, government officials and bankers to discuss global trends in the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel

  • NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station

    NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station. The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis. The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal.

  • Green Bitcoin Mining – A Strategic Path Forward in Diverse Regulatory Landscapes

    By Rob Chang, CEO & Director of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (Nasdaq: GRYP) At the start of January 2024, the Bitcoin mining sector hit a significant milestone with its sustainable energy usage peaking at over 50%. This achievement is more than simply a nod to the greening efforts within the cryptocurrency space – it’s a […]