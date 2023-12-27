Bill Gates Sent A Festive 81-Pound Package To His Reddit Secret Santa — It Included Oreos, A Star Wars LEGO Set, A Harry Potter Santa Hat, Bug Net, Cat Treats And Personal Gifts

Bill Gates, renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, took part in Reddit's annual Secret Santa gift exchange in 2019, bringing a unique twist to the tradition. Gates, who had participated in the event since 2013, sent an 81-pound package to a fortunate Reddit user, u/szor. This massive package was sent via FedEx and traveled across eight shipment zones.

The contents of the package were a carefully curated collection of gifts that reflected u/szor’s interests. It included huge Star Wars and Harry Potter LEGO sets, a Harry Potter Santa hat, an acorn-shaped container filled with a hand-drawn deck of cards, treats for her cat, a "Twin Peaks" denim jacket and a quilt with scenes from "The Legend of Zelda." The gift also included an array of sweets, including seven flavors of Oreos, a hammock, a bug net and a floral candle with a quote from "The Great Gatsby."

Don't Miss:

Gates included many of his favorite books and a manuscript copy of "The Great Gatsby," featuring F. Scott Fitzgerald’s handwriting and notes, a gift that u/szor cherished deeply. "I think this is my favorite gift," Szor said in a YouTube video showing the gifts.

The most poignant part of Gates’s gift was not a tangible item. In his accompanying note, Gates wrote, "I know no gift will ever make up for losing someone so important to you. I was very sorry to hear about your mom, and I've made a donation to the American Heart Association in her memory." This gesture, acknowledging Szor’s recent loss, demonstrated a deep sense of empathy and compassion, resonating beyond the material value of the other gifts.

Trending: You asked, we answered: Can living off interest from a $1 million investment support my retirement dreams?

This act of kindness went beyond the usual scope of gift-giving, touching her heart. Szor called it “the most special gift of all" and said, "It means more to me than I can express."

Story continues

Expressing her shock, Szor added, “It’s wild, and it’s been such a crazy year, and this was just a really fun thing to have happened to me. I can’t even believe it.”

The Reddit Secret Santa program, which had been a platform for such heartwarming exchanges, came to an end after the 2021 holiday season​​. This marked the end of an era where people from all walks of life, including public figures like Gates, could surprise and delight unsuspecting internet users with thoughtful gifts.

Gates’s participation in the Reddit Secret Santa exchange is a reminder of the power of kindness and the impact thoughtful gestures, regardless of their size, can have. It illustrates how the holiday season can bring out the best in people, encouraging generosity and a sense of community, even among strangers connected through the internet.

Read Next:

The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare ?

The vodka market is set to soar at 5.6% CAGR to $40 billion by 2030. Join Lit Vodka’s journey for a piece of the premium spirits pie.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Bill Gates Sent A Festive 81-Pound Package To His Reddit Secret Santa — It Included Oreos, A Star Wars LEGO Set, A Harry Potter Santa Hat, Bug Net, Cat Treats And Personal Gifts originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.