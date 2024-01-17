Bill Gates Spent Over $30 Million On A Book In The 1990s, But He Wears A Cheap $24 Casio Watch

Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest people in the world, exhibits a blend of frugality and splendor in his personal life. This contrast is particularly evident in his choice of watches and one of his most notable purchases: Leonardo da Vinci's collection of scientific writings the "Codex Leicester."

In 1994, Gates made headlines by acquiring the "Codex Leicester" for $30.8 million, making it one of the most expensive books ever sold. The purchase revealed Gates’s deep admiration for da Vinci’s genius. The "Codex Leicester," written between 1506 and 1510, is a 72-page document filled with over 360 illustrations and drawings. It offers insights into da Vinci’s thoughts on a variety of subjects, including astronomy, mechanics, botany, mathematics and architecture. The manuscript showcases da Vinci’s famous mirror-image writing style and delves into the movement of water, theories about tectonic plates and more​​​​​​​​.

Gates’s fascination with da Vinci stems from a shared sense of curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge. This is reflected in Gates’s choice to make sections of the manuscript available as Windows 95 wallpapers, allowing the public to appreciate da Vinci’s work. In 2019, marking the 500th anniversary of da Vinci’s death, the "Codex Leicester" was briefly exhibited at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, the city where it was written​​.

Gates’s choice of watches is unpretentious, reflecting his practical approach to life. Despite his wealth, Gates is known for his affinity for Casio watches, known for their reliability and functionality rather than luxury or status. For instance, Gates has been reportedly spotted wearing models like the Casio Quartz Duro Analog (MDV106-1AV), Casio Illuminator Sports Digital Chrono Watch (W214H-1AV) and Casio MRW-200H-1B2VDF. These watches, priced around $50, $24 and $32, respectively, are known for their durability, water resistance and basic but efficient features. Gates’s choice of watches emphasizes his preference for practicality and efficiency over extravagance.

Gates’s spending habits offer insight into his values and priorities. While he indulges in luxurious items like the Gulfstream G650ER jets, valued at approximately $70 million each, and an impressive collection of luxury cars, he balances this with a grounded approach to everyday life. This is evident in his choice of a simple watch and his affinity for products like McDonald’s.

The juxtaposition between luxury and simplicity underscores Gates’s multifaceted personality, where intellectual pursuits and practical living coexist harmoniously.

Gates’s story is a testament to the idea that wealth and success don’t necessarily equate to a lavish lifestyle. His choices reflect a deeper appreciation for meaningful experiences and intellectual pursuits over materialistic displays of wealth. By embodying both ends of the spending spectrum, Gates demonstrates that true value often lies in the intangible and intellectual rather than the extravagant.

