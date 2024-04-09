Bill Gates Thought Blue-Collar Robots Would Come Before AI That Can 'Rewrite The Pledge Of Allegiance The Way Donald Trump Would Write It'

In a thought-provoking episode of "Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates," Microsoft Inc. Founder Bill Gates delved into the intricacies and the unpredictable nature of artificial intelligence with Yejin Choi, a distinguished figure in artificial intelligence (AI) research.

Choi, a computer science professor at the University of Washington and a senior resource manager at the Allen Institute for AI, shared insights into the current state of AI, highlighting its remarkable capabilities and its surprising limitations.

The episode began with Choi and Gates expressing concerns about AI’s opacity, noting that the lack of understanding about how AI models process and encode knowledge is problematic. Gates, resonating with Choi’s observations, described his fascination with AI’s progress, from viewing early models as “funny toys” to recognizing the profound capabilities of more advanced systems like ChatGPT-4.

Choi pointed out the dual nature of AI’s intelligence, saying it's capable of performing complex tasks with remarkable efficiency while also faltering in seemingly simple areas such as reasoning and mathematics. This paradox underscores the challenges in AI development, where models like GPT-4 can memorize vast amounts of information but struggle with tasks that require abstract thinking or symbolic reasoning.

One of the more striking moments in the conversation came when Gates reflected on his expectations for AI development, stating, “I thought that we would get the super-capable kind of blue-collar robots way before this reading and writing thing became at least somewhat possible.”

This admission highlights the unexpected trajectory of AI progress, where linguistic models have surpassed physical robots in complexity and utility. Gates highlighted the duality of AI models, saying that it's interesting AI doesn't "know how to pick parts out of a box, but [knows] how to rewrite the Pledge of Allegiance the way Donald Trump would write it."

Choi also discussed the potential for AI to address pressing global challenges, such as climate change and healthcare while cautioning against overly optimistic expectations about AI’s capabilities. The need for open-source AI models and collaboration between academia and industry was emphasized as crucial for advancing the field in a healthy and equitable manner.

The episode concluded on a hopeful note, with both Gates and Choi envisioning a future where AI could facilitate a better understanding among humans, potentially reversing trends toward polarization. Their conversation not only shed light on the state of AI but also opened up discussions about its ethical implications, the importance of transparency and the future of AI development.

