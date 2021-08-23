U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.57
    +34.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,354.76
    +234.68 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.24
    +165.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.80
    +32.20 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.24
    +3.10 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +16.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.41 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2630
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0090 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,068.74
    +1,286.54 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.20
    +2.76 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.87
    +26.97 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Bill J. Lyons to Step Down as CEO of LYONS HR

·1 min read

FLORENCE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons HR, LLC (a member of Lyons & Company, Inc. family of companies) announced that Bill J. Lyons plans to step down as Chief Executive Officer. Bruce Cornutt will assume the position of CEO along with his current role as President effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Lyons will remain active within the company and will continue to chair the Board of Directors.

Lyons HR, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lyons HR, LLC)
Lyons HR, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lyons HR, LLC)

Bill J. Lyons to Step Down as CEO of Lyons HR

"The leadership of Lyons HR has never been stronger, so I have decided after 26 years to step away from day-to-day responsibilities and focus on outside personal interests, on special projects and future acquisitions," said Lyons. Bruce and I have worked side by side for many years, Lyons said. "His current role as President of Lyons HR is a natural transition for him to also serve as CEO."

Lyons HR About – Lyons HR, LLC

Headquartered in Florence, Alabama, Lyons HR is among the nation's most experienced and most respected privately held professional employer organizations. Benefiting customers since 1995 with its high-touch service, quality care, and effective solutions, Lyons HR provides outsourced HR services for small and medium-sized businesses. Lyons HR now serves employees and clients in 44 states with 9 service locations.

For more information visit: lyonshr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-j-lyons-to-step-down-as-ceo-of-lyons-hr-301359013.html

SOURCE Lyons HR, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Former RBS boss Stephen Hester takes on next challenge at easyJet

    Stephen Hester, the banker brought in to run Royal Bank of Scotland following its 2008 bailout, has been appointed chairman of easyJet as the battered airline industry navigates its way out of the pandemic.

  • O3 Mining Announces Corporate Updates

    O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the promotion of Myrzah Bello to the position of Vice President of Sustainable Development and Alex Rodriguez to the position of Vice President of Corporate Development effective September 1, 2021. Additionally, the Corporation has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies.

  • Woolworths to drop South Africa CEO position when Rylands retires

    Retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Monday it will continue to operate without a chief executive for its South Africa operations when incumbent CEO steps down, as it streamlines its operations. Zyda Rylands, who is also an executive director of the group, has decided to retire on Sept. 30 for personal reasons, but at the request of the board has agreed to remain with the group through to 2024, Woolworths said. "For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the WSA (Woolworths South Africa) Foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading food retailer," it added.

  • EasyJet names former RBS boss Hester as chairman to steer airline's recovery

    (Reuters) -EasyJet on Monday named former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Stephen Hester to succeed John Barton as chairman, as the budget airline seeks experienced leadership to help it navigate post-pandemic recovery. Hester, 60, has more than three decades of experience in several industries, most recently serving as the chief executive of RSA Insurance. "I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen (Hester) at this important time in our history, as we continue to ... take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead following the pandemic," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

  • Deutsche Bank Hires ICBCI’s Ian Long as Asia IB Vice Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- Ian Long, head of Asia equity capital markets at ICBC International Securities Ltd., has left the bank to join Deutsche Bank AG.The Hong Kong-based banker will be vice chairman for investment banking coverage and advisory in Asia at Deutsche Bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Long had previously worked at the German lender as head of China equity capital markets until he left in June 2014.In his new role, Long will help drive private and public fundrasing

  • Nick Davatzes, Cable Pioneer Who Launched A&E Network and History Channel, Dies at 79

    Nickolas Davatzes, longtime CEO of A+E Networks who steered the launch of A&E Network and History Channel, died Saturday at his home in Wilton, Conn. He was 79. Davatzes joined the company as CEO in 1983 just as A&E Networks was formed through the merger of fledgling cable channels Entertainment Network, owned by RCA and […]

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Is the Fed overdoing it on stimulus? A majority of business economists think so

    For the first time since the pandemic began a majority of business economists believe the Federal Reserve is providing too much stimulus, a marked shift from last spring that reflects growing worries about high U.S. inflation.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • Cross-Border Pot Deals Getting More Creative

    (Bloomberg) -- The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the cannabis industry. The 49th parallel used to be a big deal for marijuana growers. Canada’s legalization in 2018 spurred a generation of startups north of the border and investors flooded in with the hope they would follow the path of Canadian alcohol companies, which got a head start on U.S. competitors before prohibition was repealed. Now, as more U.S. states have legalized cannabis, American fir

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Bitcoin Topping $50,000 Stirs Forecast of Run Toward Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $50,000 for the first time since May as crypto prices continued an ongoing recovery from a disorderly rout just three months ago.The largest virtual coin advanced 3.8% to $50,272 as of 6:53 a.m. in New York, with other tokens including Ether and Cardano’s ADA also rising. The revival in virtual currencies has excited the animal spirits of the crypto faithful, putting predictions of $100,000 or more for Bitcoin back in vogue. Others see the volatile asset carving out

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Nvidia: Taking Another Look at Its Bullish Charts

    On August 13 we checked in on the charts of Nvidia Corp. to see how they looked after its stock split. We wrote that, "Traders may have been stopped out in late July. Traders who are flat could go long NVDA at current levels with a $184 stop now.