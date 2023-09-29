Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Invests $5 Million To Fight Cancer — Other Startups On Same Track

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is known for spending big money to fight infectious diseases in developing countries. While that's a noble cause, the foundation isn't afraid to invest elsewhere.

Earlier this year, it invested $5 million in Smart Immune to develop a technique to turn stem cells into progenitor T-cells in the lab. Once injected, these cells mature in the body, differentiating between normal cells and threats, to rebuild the patient's immune system after chemotherapy treatment.

Techniques like this give cancer patients the world over better hope for the future, but they're not alone. There's no shortage of companies tackling this problem.

Startups Leading The Way

Oncolyze, a cutting-edge biotech firm still in its preclinical stage, is on the cusp of revolutionizing cancer treatment. Its innovative approach is driven by the development of a groundbreaking drug designed to annihilate cancer cells while sparing the healthy ones. Its flagship drug, OM-301, targets a distinct cell surface protein found only in cancer cells. This specificity allows it to act without penetrating the cell, leading to highly potent treatments with minimal side effects.

The driving force behind Oncolyze's ambitious vision is a seasoned team with over 200 years of collective biopharma experience. Its advisory panel isn't lacking either, boasting some of the leading minds in leukemia research and treatment.

Beyond expertise, Oncolyze's endeavors are backed by a robust financial foundation. The company, which has raised $2 million, is encouraged by early results, as OM-301 effectively combated human leukemic cells in mouse trials while preserving standard bone marrow functions.

Oncolyze's mission is to offer a transformative therapeutic solution to cancer patients. The novel approach induces what it terms "poptosis," where malignant cells are selectively burst, leaving healthy cells untouched. Its immediate focus is on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a notably aggressive blood cancer variant with discouragingly low survival rates.

But there's hope on the horizon. With an orphan drug designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), multiple patents in place and successful preclinical results, the next step is moving OM-301 into clinical trials.

Zooming out, the grim reality is that cancer remains the second-leading cause of death worldwide, claiming around 10 million lives annually. The potential impact of OM-301 can't be understated, as it targets proteins found in a broad spectrum of cancers. With cancers like AML, where patients have a 25% chance of surviving five years post-diagnosis, the urgency is palpable.

Through the concerted efforts of Oncolyze's stellar team and global advisers, the company is poised to offer new hope and advanced treatment options to millions facing cancer's daunting challenge.

You Don’t Need Millions of Dollars

Starpax Biopharma Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D) company, has pioneered a groundbreaking technology for cancer treatment by merging the expertise of four scientific domains: biochemistry, microbiology, electromagnetism engineering and artificial intelligence (AI).

Its unique approach deploys living self-propelled devices called Starpax Magnetodrones. Magnetodrones, which respond to specific magnetic fields and oxygen levels, carry FDA-approved anti-cancer drugs on their surface.

Once these Magnetodrones are injected into a tumor, their movement is meticulously controlled within the tumor using Starpax PolarTrak's patented magnetic field vectors. This ensures that the Magnetodrones remain trapped within the tumor, distributing and releasing the anti-cancer drugs throughout it. This method keeps the drugs from entering the bloodstream, sidestepping the usual side effects of systemic cancer treatments.

The Starpax treatment is meticulously designed to offer a trifecta of therapeutic benefits. Patients receive localized chemotherapy, hypoxia therapy targeting stem cells in oxygen-deprived zones and an encompassing systemic immunotherapy, all in one treatment.

You don't need millions of dollars — or to be part of an organization like the Gates Foundation — to invest in cutting-edge cancer treatments. Instead, as a retail investor, you can invest in companies like Starpax Biopharma and its revolutionary approach to the future of cancer care.

