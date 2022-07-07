Bill O’Banion Joins PowerTap Advisory Board

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. William O’Banion, Founder/Managing Director of Indranet Partners (https://www.indranetpartners.com/), Director of Strategic Development at Fidelity Capital Partners (http://fidelitycapitalonline.com/), and acting Director of Business Development for PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., has been appointed to the PowerTap Advisory Board. Mr. O’Banion brings his experience as a veteran capital equipment and advanced automation business development specialist with unique focus in the Oil and Gas and Semiconductor Gas Delivery system solutions, and his book of business as an advanced automation executive and business development career spanning three decades in the Alternative Fuels, Renewable Energy and Ag/Cannabis markets.

Mr. O’Banion is an excellent addition to the PowerTap Advisory Board given his experience as a 27-year Business/Strategy Development Executive in the Advanced Automation industry, having led strategic client, product and associated supply chain development of several companies involved in capital equipment within some of the most advanced global technology markets. His firm is currently heavily invested in the hydrogen fuel cell and EV markets where PowerTap’s hydrogen generation platforms will be deployed to support hydrogen-based transportation industry fuel demands. Mr. O’Banion has a stellar track record of developing deep relationships with global leaders of every respective market he has engaged with historically, generating nearly USD $2 billion revenue over the course of his career. He has been responsible for creating niche markets by introducing the most advanced technologies into extremely difficult applications which have resulted in critical market evolution and global leadership positions. William has filled a leadership role in every step of his career with an entrepreneurial mind and savvy for aligning technology solutions where they are needed the most.

“We are very excited to have Bill join our Advisory Board - He complements our team and adds a wealth of knowledge and critical relationships, and record of building deep relationships in industries in which we are focusing our deployment strategy, making his appointment a strategic and integral part of PowerTap’s long term future growth,” said Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

PowerTap Hydrogen common shares are listed on the NEO Exchange. Please visit the company's profile on the NEO Exchange website at https://www.neo.inc/en/live/security-activity/MOVE#!/market-depth.

Investor Contact:

Tyler Troup, Circadian Group IR

MOVE@circadian-group.com

PowerTap Contact:

Raghu Kilambi

raghu@hydrogenfueling.co

+1 (604) 687-2038

