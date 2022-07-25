U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Bill Scavone Named President of Weichert, Realtors

·3 min read

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert, Realtors has named Bill Scavone to the position of president. Scavone will continue to also serve in his present role as president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates. Scavone will be responsible for leading Weichert's two largest residential real estate companies into the future. In this new role, he will assume responsibility for all functional departments within both companies, including sales, recruiting and operations.

Weichert, Realtors New President Bill Scavone.
Weichert, Realtors New President Bill Scavone.

Scavone is an 18-year veteran with Weichert Real Estate Affiliates where he has held the positions of franchise sales leader, COO and president. In his most recent role, Bill has led WREA through its fastest period of growth achieving material increases in Net Franchises, Gross Commission Income and Profit.

During his tenure, WREA has earned the distinction of being named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 Franchises for eighteen consecutive years and the Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises for the past seven years. Scavone was individually recognized in Swanepoel's Power 200 and RIS Media's Newsmaker List in 2019 thru 2022.

"Bill has earned the respect of his peers and partners as a visionary, inspirational and trustworthy industry leader," said Aram Minnetian, president & COO, Weichert Companies. "In his new role, he will leverage the combined expertise, systems/tools, best practices and resources from both residential real estate companies to ensure that our franchise owners and sales associates achieve a leadership position in their market areas and grow their respective businesses."

The leadership appointment comes at an important time for Weichert as the company is poised to launch a new vision and progressive plan designed to accelerate its business success and long-term competitiveness. Dubbed Weichert REimagined, the plan's overriding objective is to rethink, redefine and recreate how Weichert delivers the industry's leading residential real estate experience to sales associates and customers. The plan includes a modern, aspirational vision for the iconic real estate services company and is specifically designed to take advantage of Weichert's strengths, while resolving the major challenges that face the industry.

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of full-service real estate and financial services companies, Weichert helps customers buy and sell both residential and commercial real estate and streamlines the delivery of mortgages and home and title insurance. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert's customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

(PRNewsfoto/Weichert Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/Weichert Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-scavone-named-president-of-weichert-realtors-301591946.html

SOURCE Weichert Co.

