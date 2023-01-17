U.S. markets closed

BILL SCAVONE NAMED TO SWANEPOEL 200 LIST OF MOST POWERFUL AND INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVES

Weichert Companies
·3 min read

Bill Scavone

Bill Scavone
Bill Scavone

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Scavone has earned a spot on the Swanepoel Power 200 list for the sixth consecutive year. Scavone moved up to #49 in the 2023 ranking which recognizes the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

Scavone, the president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) and Weichert, Realtors®, sits on the list’s top-50 for the first time, improving his ranking by 24 slots from last year. Scavone is a 19-year veteran with WREA and has led the franchisor to its fastest period of growth in history in net franchises, gross commission income, and profit. His strong leadership earned him a promotion to president of Weichert, Realtors® in 2022.

“It’s an honor to be included on this list alongside many of the greatest leaders in our industry,” Scavone said. “Our success at Weichert can be attributed to the hard work from members throughout our organization and the amazing culture we’ve built. I’m proud to be part of an organization that places emphasis on creating a supportive culture and consistently living up to our core values.”

Executives were selected to the Swanepoel Power 200 based on the office they hold, their tenure, the size of the company they lead, their significance and impact on the industry, their company’s activities in the previous year, other activities outside their own company, and their personal power and influence.

The Swanepoel Power 200 is published each January by T3 Sixty, a real estate research and management consulting firm. T3 Sixty uses a rigorous three-part methodology to rank leaders with the aid of organizational charts and proprietary data from leaders and their representatives and the firm’s Mega 1000 report, the annual ranking of industry brokerages, franchisors, and holding companies by size. T3 Sixty analyzes more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives, and leaders to build each year’s list.

Scavone’s ranking on the Power 200 coincides with two other recent accolades for WREA. The company was named one of the Top 200 Best Franchises by Franchise Business Review for the eighth straight year and earned placement on the Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 for the 19th straight year.

To view the complete Swanepoel Power 200 ranking, visit www.realestatealmanac.com.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

Attachment

CONTACT: Michael Chambers Weichert Companies 9736051614 mchambers@weichertrealtors.net


