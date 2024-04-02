Bill to shield Bayer, pesticide makers from warning label lawsuits advances in Iowa

Pesticide manufacturers would be protected from lawsuits stemming from their products' labeling under a bill advancing through the Iowa Legislature.

Legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday and under consideration in the House would permit a pesticide label to have "sufficient warning" so long as it is complies with federal regulations.

The bill, backed by Bayer, aims to protect the company and others like it from lawsuits accusing their products of not adequately warning of potential health issues, including cancer.

Officials from Bayer argue that the company's labels comply with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. That includes their subsidiary Monsanto's Roundup, a weed killer produced in Muscatine that was the subject of thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer and led to an $11 billion settlement in 2020.

Edwin Hardeman, right, leaves a federal courthouse on Feb. 25, 2019, with his wife, Mary, in San Francisco. A jury in federal court in San Francisco ruled that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in the California man's cancer.

Craig Mischo, a lobbyist with Bayer, called the measure a "labeling bill," saying there are no dollar caps on lawsuits and "we can still be sued for anything else."

Advocate groups disagreed with Bayer's interpretation of the legislation, arguing it would effectively cut off members of the public from an array of legal options.

"Some of these other torts that he's talking about, like general negligence, all include a component or an element of a warning," said Kellie Paschke, with the Iowa Association for Justice. "If this legislation was signed into law, it takes that off the table … so we can't bring any other claims."

In Senate debate, Republicans defend Bayer products as Democrats decry bill as 'corporate greed'

The Senate version of the measure, Senate File 2412, passed on a 30-19 vote. Four Republicans joined Democrats in opposition.

Republicans defended the pesticides as critical for the agricultural industry, accusing Democrats and opponents of distorting the intent of the bill and arguing that companies will still be liable in real injury lawsuits.

Story continues

"All we're saying is you can't be sued for following the law, so you may sell your product in our country," said Senate President Amy Sinclar, R-Allerton. "It's that. It's not anything beyond that."

And Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, said the slew of lawsuits had driven up costs of their products for farmers.

"These companies are being sued for billions of dollars based on an issue, a label, they have zero control over," Edler said.

Democrats slammed the legislation as a defense of corporate greed, accusing Republicans of prioritizing agribusiness companies over constituents.

"This, in my view, is an anti-Iowa bill," said Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City. "It's an anti-farmer bill. It's arguably a pro-cancer bill."

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, dismissed Republicans' suggestions that other legal avenues would remain available with the new liability protections.

"The idea that all these claims get to survive because somehow, someway, you can prove without pointing it back to the 'duty to warn' is fantastical," Boulton said.

A House committee was initially set to advance House Study Bill 737 for floor debate Tuesday, but the chair said it was still a subject of negotiations among Republicans.

"We're still working through some questions on the bill for some people that have hesitations, but it's still a live round," said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

Weed killer at center of liability debate is produced, widely used in Iowa

The pesticide at issue is Roundup, a weed killer commonly used on crops in Iowa and elsewhere, and also produced in Muscatine.

Its active ingredient, glyphosate, has been subject to intense scrutiny after the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015 classified it as a "probably human carcinogen." That led to thousands of lawsuits, and in 2020 resulted in an $11 billion settlement.

Unchecked use of glyphosate alone led to substantial and rapid loss of efficacy against the weeds it was designed to kill, according to a new USDA-ARS and ACES analysis.

A regulatory review from the EPA in 2020 reaffirmed the agency's stance on glyphosate, finding that it was not a carcinogen. Bayer has pointed to that determination in defending their labeling on Roundup.

The bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday exempts Chinese-based companies from label protections, after lawmakers expressed concern about including the state-owned company ChemChina.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Proposed Iowa bill shields pesticide makers in 'duty to warn' lawsuits