Bill Splitting Apps Market report by Technavio estimates over $ 200 Mn growth during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill splitting apps market size is expected to increase by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Discover IT consulting & other services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The bill splitting apps market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the growing penetration of smartphones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Bill Splitting Apps Market is segmented by Platform (Android and iOS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bills and rental payment applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:
Bill Splitting Apps Market Sizing
Bill Splitting Apps Market Forecast
Bill Splitting Apps Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Groupee Pty Ltd
Locatable Ltd.
Microsoft Corp.
paerpay Inc.
PayPal Holdings Inc.
Splid
Splitwise Inc.
Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Tricount
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
