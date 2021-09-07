U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7590
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,616.75
    +855.81 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,363.36
    +65.63 (+5.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,926.85
    +266.96 (+0.90%)
     

Bill Splitting Apps Market report by Technavio estimates over $ 200 Mn growth during 2021-2025

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill splitting apps market size is expected to increase by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Bill Splitting Apps Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Bill Splitting Apps Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Discover IT consulting & other services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report

The bill splitting apps market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the growing penetration of smartphones as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Bill Splitting Apps Market is segmented by Platform (Android and iOS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bills and rental payment applications will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:

Bill Splitting Apps Market Sizing
Bill Splitting Apps Market Forecast
Bill Splitting Apps Market Analysis

Download our free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45958

Companies Mentioned

  • Groupee Pty Ltd

  • Locatable Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • paerpay Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Splid

  • Splitwise Inc.

  • Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tricount

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Fitness App Market - Global fitness app market is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Game Development Software Market - Global game development software market is segmented by component placement (game engine and audio engine) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Groupee Pty Ltd

  • Locatable Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • paerpay Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Splid

  • Splitwise Inc.

  • Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tricount

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/bill-splitting-apps-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/bill-splitting-apps-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-splitting-apps-market-report-by-technavio-estimates-over--200-mn-growth-during-2021-2025-301369549.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Beijing city denies it is advising companies to invest in Didi

    Reports that China's Beijing city government is advising state-owned companies to invest in embattled ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc are untrue, the city government told Reuters in a faxed statement. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News on Friday reported that China's capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run companies invest in Didi.

  • Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

    Market observers expect OPEC’s policies to come into trouble as early as 2022, or even as soon as the end of the year if the coronavirus resurgence hits demand. Oil market forecasts were presented to the oil ministers ahead of the meeting on Sept. 1.

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • EtherLite Stays Under Pressure While Ethereum Moves Closer To All-Time Highs

    Ethereum’s strength did not provide any support to EtherLite.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.