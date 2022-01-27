U.S. markets open in 8 hours 16 minutes

Bill Splitting Apps Market: Segmentation by Platform (Android and iOS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bill-splitting apps market is segmented into two categories based on the platform (Android and iOS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 203.43 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%.

Attractive Opportunities in Bill Splitting Apps Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global bill splitting apps market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology (IT) software market. Factors such as increased analytics adoption in organizations, increased software investments by SMEs, and expanding adoption of cloud and subscription-based software will fuel growth in the worldwide application software market.

Bill Splitting Apps Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the bill-splitting apps market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Software development

  • Marketing and distribution

  • Post-selling services

  • Innovations

Vendor Insights

The bill-splitting apps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market, including some of the vendors such as Groupee Pty Ltd, Locatable Ltd., Microsoft Corp., paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splitwise Inc., Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricount.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bill splitting apps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Groupee Pty Ltd.- Offers instant pay sharing platform which enables people to group money to pay together.

  • Locatable Ltd. - Offers bill splitting app to split expenses equally between the House members and friends.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc. - Offers bill split feature to easily split costs between friends and family.

Geographical Highlights

The bill splitting apps market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for bill splitting apps in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing number of mobile phone subscribers in the region can be linked to individuals in APAC having more discretionary income. This has resulted in increased smartphone adoption in APAC, particularly in China and India, as well as increased investments in communication technology across the region, including telecom companies' spending in constructing advanced mobile communication infrastructure.

Furthermore, the US, China, India, Germany, and Japan are APAC's top producers of bill splitting apps market owing to the large customer base of smartphones in the region.

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Bill Splitting Apps Key Market Drivers:

The growing use of smartphones around the world has opened up new possibilities for bill splitting apps. In APAC countries such as India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, the proliferation of low-cost smartphones has led to significant demand. The widespread availability of low-cost, affordable smartphones, as well as new high-end smartphone launches, will expand the potential user base for a variety of mobile apps, including expense management apps like bill splitting apps.

  • Bill Splitting Apps Key Market Trends:

Smart devices, particularly smart watches, are becoming increasingly popular around the world. The growing popularity of smartwatches is driving mobile app developers to create programs that are compatible with smartwatches and allow data to be synced with smartphones. Expense management apps, particularly bill splitting apps, are projected to benefit from such trends in the development of integrated applications that can share data across all smart devices.

Bill Splitting Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 203.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ApTap Ltd., Bill.com Holdings Inc., Billr. me, bring10 LLC, DigiGround Pty Ltd., Easyshare Pty Ltd., Groupee Pty Ltd, Kittysplit UG, Locatable Ltd., Microsoft Corp., paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splittr, Splitwise Inc., Square Inc., Standy Software, Step Up Labs Inc., Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricount

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

