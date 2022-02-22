U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Billd Solidifies Portfolio of Patents and Trade Secrets on Proprietary Processes for Innovative Financing Solutions for the Construction Industry

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billd, the leading provider of material financing and other payment solutions for commercial subcontractors, has solidified its growing portfolio Intellectual Property (IP) through Patents and Trade Secrets through collaboration with ipCapital Group Inc., a leading intellectual property strategy consulting firm. The company will leverage its patent portfolio for protection of its intellectual property, and for the expansion of its innovative, first-to-market payment and financing solutions.

Billd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Billd)
Billd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Billd)

"Our payment and finance offerings are growing and, as Billd expands its reach across the construction industry, solidifying our proprietary process and technology will be a key factor in our growth strategy." stated Chris Doyle, founder & CEO of Billd. "All of our patented, innovative payment and financing solutions put the subcontractor front and center, and are designed to empower them to do the best work of their lives."

"A strategy for protection and expansion of not only new patents related to our material financing and pay application advance products, but also trade secrets and know-how as well, if executed, will be highly valuable," said John Cronin, Managing Director and Chairman, ipCapital Group, Inc. "Billd has created some highly innovative and unique processes that require IP protection for their continued expansion and growth and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Doyle and co-founder, CCO Jesse Weissburg created Billd after years of first-hand experience in the construction industry, where they saw subcontractors forced to pay for materials and labor up front while waiting 60+ days to be paid for their completed work. Billd was the first to market with a suite of innovative financial solutions that provide subcontractors access to extended terms on materials and immediate advances on approved pay apps. These innovative processes have helped thousands of subcontractors establish the liquidity they need to deliver timely and successful work on their commercial projects.

Cronin and ipCapital Group have worked with over 1,500 companies and approximately 15% of the Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of mid-size companies, and hundreds of startups and governmental laboratories. Over the years, Cronin has authored over 1,000 patents and applications across hundreds of technology spaces, leveraging the ipCapital Methodology.

About Billd
Billd was started by Christopher Doyle and Jesse Weissburg, industry veterans in both construction and finance. Chris and Jesse were inspired to launch Billd to bring the financial power of Wall Street to the construction job site, allowing subcontractors to bypass project hurdles with access to upfront funds while enabling suppliers to sell more materials with less risk. For subcontractors who usually aren't paid until more than 90 days from purchasing materials, Billd provides 120-day terms so they can stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses. With a deep understanding of the construction industry, Billd knows traditional credit metrics are poor predictors for risk in this vertical segment and has built a variety of industry-specific proprietary analytic tools to better assess risk in the construction industry.

About ipCapital Group
ipCapital Group has been serving clients that range from early stage to Fortune 500 since 1998. Its interdisciplinary team trained in business, law, marketing, and product development provides a systematic and comprehensive view of the full lifecycle of IP, from inception through shareholder value creation. ipCapital Group maximizes business results for clients that seek to develop and execute IP strategies, strengthen and monetize IP portfolios, and establish and implement Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) practices. ipCapital Group has worked with a variety of public companies including VirnetX. For more information, visit www.ipcg.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billd-solidifies-portfolio-of-patents-and-trade-secrets-on-proprietary-processes-for-innovative-financing-solutions-for-the-construction-industry-301487552.html

SOURCE Billd

