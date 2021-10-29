U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Billd Transforms its Business with Fundingo and Salesforce

·2 min read

Fundingo recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundingo announced that it has helped Billd transform its business by transitioning them to a fully digital credit management system.

Salesforce Partner Innovation Award Winner 2021
Salesforce Partner Innovation Award Winner 2021

For this innovative work, Fundingo has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Platform category. Fundingo was able to provide a transition to a fully digital, streamlined and integrated credit management system; one that provides notifications for failed repayments and other updates vital to their day-to-day operations. With Fundingo's implementation of their credit servicing module in May 2019, Billd experienced a major increase in disbursement funds and has expanded its team to at least double their original size. Fundingo was able to decrease Billd's time spent on disbursements; going from 4-6 hours daily to 1 hour of double-checking their sheets. Since working with Fundingo, Billd averages about 2,500 transactions/week and has become a client with a fully-customized software.

Comments on the News

  • "We really have to give kudos to the development team for everything they've done. Throughout the entire process and even today, we've been able to feel more like a member of the team and less of a vendor-client relationship." says Jon Placa, Billd's Director of Financial Operations.

  • "Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Fundingo work relentlessly to enable their customers' success," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and success for customers in our new work-from-anywhere world."

Salesforce partners such as Fundingo are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC*, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

*IDC White Paper, sponsored by Salesforce, "The Salesforce Economic Impact," doc #US48214821, September 20, 2021

Fundingo is a loan management software that allows alternative lending companies to streamline the entire process of originating, underwriting and servicing loans. Our program enables lenders, such as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), to seamlessly manage critical workflow and operations of a successful loan servicing process. A powerful and robust AppExchange managed application, Fundingo allows lenders to seamlessly manage their loan servicing process directly within the Salesforce platform. "

For More Information Contact:
Camille Reyes
Marketing Manager | Fundingo
camille@cloudmybiz.com
fundingo.com

(PRNewsfoto/FUNDINGO)
(PRNewsfoto/FUNDINGO)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billd-transforms-its-business-with-fundingo-and-salesforce-301411601.html

SOURCE FUNDINGO

