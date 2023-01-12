U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Billennium integrates IDnow solution into its Inperly app

·3 min read

Cooperation enables identity verification of users and signing of documents directly in Microsoft Teams

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billennium, a global IT solutions provider for businesses, has announced that it is partnering with IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe. Thanks to the cooperation, Billennium's Inperly app allows Microsoft Teams users to check identities and sign documents with qualified electronic signatures, using ID documents from 200+ countries.

Inperly, an application developed by Billennium, supports remote customer service, consulting, and sales processes on Microsoft Teams. Billennium has recently implemented automated identity proofing and e-signatures services from IDnow into its app. The new feature allows the issuing of a one-time qualified signature (QES), equivalent to a handwritten signature within the European Union. The feature can be used in most EU countries.

"By integrating Inperly with IDnow solutions, companies and institutions can conveniently, quickly, and securely verify a user's identity and sign documents with qualified signatures within Microsoft Teams. Our solution helps companies in the digitalization of documentation workflow and prevents fraud attempts. It can be successfully used in government institutions, banks, insurance companies, universities, HR firms and other organizations offering their services remotely," comments Tomasz Goźliński, Head of Products at Billennium.

"Helping build trust in the digital world is one of our main goals and enabling our partners to create secure and trustworthy relationships is part of our mission. Our all-in-one solution with a qualified electronic signature is paired with remote identity proofing and is compliant with Anti-Money Laundering European Regulation, which ensures secure conversations with Inperly on Microsoft Teams for all parties. Checking or proving who you are is fast and easy, thanks to automated verifications based on AI. This cooperation thus helps to prevent identity theft by biometric checks and electronic signature," says Bertrand Bouteloup, Vice President Sales at IDnow.

More information about the application can be found at Inperly.com.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world safer. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, each optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries and includes leading global players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

About Billennium

Billennium is a global IT services and solutions provider. Established in 2003, we have been in the IT industry since then – we develop as the technology develops, delivering our clients the best-in-class solutions. Having 11 offices on 3 continents, our 1800+ IT experts work in a follow-the-sun (24/7/365) model to deliver the highest quality solutions and services for businesses around the globe, helping our clients in building strong competitive advantage with technology.

In 2021, we created Inperly, the world's first application for Microsoft Teams, enabling user identity verification and signing documents with electronic signatures using the most reliable and convenient forms available on the market.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billennium-integrates-idnow-solution-into-its-inperly-app-301719032.html

SOURCE Billennium

