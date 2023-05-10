Billion-Dollar Bites: Can the Global Dental Service Industry Sink its Teeth into a $60 Bn Milestone within Five Years?: Ken Research

Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Services Market is fragmented and has high intensified competition within industry players. Top players such as National Health Service, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc. are the key players in Global Dental Services Market. The market is largely driven by growing awareness about dentistry among people, the rising prevalence of dental caries & other periodontal diseases, and technological developments in dentistry.

1. Oral Diseases Affect Close To 3.5 billion People Worldwide, with 3 Out Of 4 People Affected Living In Middle-Income Countries

Untreated tooth decay is a problem for more than 2 billion people worldwide, with nearly 200 million new cases forecasted each year. The increasing prevalence of tooth disorders is one of the key factors responsible for driving global market growth. Tooth decay, periodontal disease, and malocclusion are the key disorders contributing to the increased demand and adoption of a wide range of implants, prosthetics, and intraoral scanners.

2. Robotic and Micro-robotic tools (Dental Operating Microscopes and Dental Endoscopes) and other Technological Advancements in Dental products to Drive market

Artificial intelligence (Face recognition/voice recognition, Diagnosis and treatment planning, Restorative dentistry, and Orthodontic tracking) have improved acceptance of innovative items in the market. Another important development in the industry is the application of robotic engineering to dental operations. Robotic and micro robotic tools such as dental operating microscopes and dental endoscopes are being used extensively in dental therapy. The future norm in implantology will soon be less invasive, robot-assisted surgery. Over the projected period, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by these unique developing technologies as well as the growing emphasis of industry participants on the R&D of new products.

3. More than 25% of the adults worldwide over the age of 60 are missing all of their permanent teeth

The demographic of older adults (i.e., 65 years of age and older) is growing and likely will be an increasingly large part of dental practice in the coming years. Dental conditions associated with aging include dry mouth (xerostomia), root and coronal caries, and periodontitis. Older adults are, therefore, a growing patient demographic for dental practices.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Services

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Others

By End Users

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Revenue Division

Domestic

International Tourist

By Geography

North America-USA, Canada, Mexico:

Europe-France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe:

Asia Pacific-China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific:

LAMEA-Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Global Dental Services Market

UAE Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Rising Awareness for Overall Aesthetics and Adoption of New Technology by Dentists is Driving the Dental Services Market

According to Ken Research estimates, the UAE Dental Services Market – which grew from approximately ~AED 7 Bn in 2018 to ~AED 9 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into ~AED 16 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the rising oral health problems and inclination towards good looks and awareness. Factors like Increasing general awareness of oral hygiene due to escalating lifestyle patterns and spending on dental care, technological advancements in dentistry along with an inclination towards Hollywood and star smiles are propelling the growth. The Emirate ranked sixth in the world, within a list of 46 of the most unique international destinations, in a qualitative achievement that reaffirms its success in developing modern infrastructures and advanced medical facilities.

Thailand Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Dental Awareness and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand Dental Services Market grew from approximately ~$ 1.1Bn in 2018 to approximately ~$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is forecasted to grow further into a ~$ 1.7Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, ageing population, rising dental tourism and government’s initiatives in healthcare. The rates of dental health care services offered in the Thailand are comparatively lower than in other countries such as Canada or Japan, this attracts a lot of international tourists adding to the revenue generated by the dental services market in Thailand. The Statistics show that Thailand has a 1:3,900 dentist-to-population ratio. Many dentists in Thailand get their degrees and training from European nations or the US and return to their home country for practicing dentistry.

KSA Dental Services Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness, Demand for Aesthetics among Saudi Arabians and Government Initiatives

According to Ken Research estimates, the KSA Dental Services Market grew from ~$1.7 Bn in 2018 and ~$ 2 Bn in 2022P owing to the rise in oral health awareness, inclination towards a healthier lifestyle and rising demand for aesthetics and is forecasted to grow further ~$ 3 Bn by 2027F due to improvements in the Saudi healthcare sector by KSA government. Factors like rising oral health related diseases, technological advancements in dentistry along with an inclination toward the use of minimally invasive procedures and artificial dentistry are propelling the growth. KSA has a total of 504 hospitals of which 337 hospitals are under MOH and 167 private hospitals. There are 201,489 healthcare workers and ~26,000 Dentists in 2022P.

Philippines Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness, Growing Economy and Dental Tourism in the Philippines

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines Dental Services Market – which grew from approximately $ ~1200 Mn in 2018 to approximately $ ~1300 Mn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~1750 Mn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the growth in the urban population, inclination towards a healthier lifestyle, rise in general awareness related to oral health care, and a growing economy. The rates of dental health care services offered in the Philippines are comparatively lower than in other countries such as Australia or Japan, this attracts a lot of international tourists adding to the revenue generated by the dental services market in the Philippines. The Statistics show that the Philippines has a 1:53,000 dentist-to-population ratio. Many dentists in the Philippines get their degrees and training from European nations or the US and return to their home country for practicing dentistry.

