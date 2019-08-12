The Billion-Dollar Race to Become China’s Amazon Twitch

(Bloomberg) -- Cameras flashed and fans screamed, as Liu Mou stepped into the spotlight on a sweltering summer evening. In the industrial heartland city of Wuhan, tens of thousands of spectators jam-packed the waterside strip that bore witness to Chairman Mao Zedong’s iconic swims across the Yangtze river half a century ago. In unison, the mob roared “hubby” -- the moniker jokingly assigned to many male celebrities in China -- and Liu, 28, waved back with a smirk. The crowd was mostly men.

Their adulation was a testament to Liu’s status -- not as marriage material -- but as one of the brightest stars among China’s gamers. Liu and his fans were on the waterfront for a carnival celebrating the industry, hosted by one of China’s largest game-streaming companies, Douyu. Liu is its biggest celebrity. Every day, he spends at least four hours playing League of Legends and other popular titles, streamed to more than 10 million fans. Here, at the carnival, they were getting a chance to see him in person.

For two nights, out of his own pocket, Liu bought dinner for 3,000 of his followers at two nearby restaurants. As he shuttled between tables of noodles and crayfish for selfies, groupies swarmed to pat his rotund belly, and he laughed out loud. It was an endeavor to thank his fans. “I had a hard time taking care of everyone,” he said.

The three-day festival raked in about 20 million yuan ($2.9 million) in ticket sales, and it’s all part of the race to create China’s equivalent of Amazon’s Twitch, only bigger and potentially more profitable. Douyu is counting on people like Liu to generate revenue via virtual gifts bestowed by fans, potentially showing tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. a new way to monetize game-streaming beyond advertisement and sponsorship. Liu and Douyu’s fate are also intertwined by the same challenge: to prove their spectacular rise is more than a fad but can withstand competition, cash burn and government censorship. Analysts predict the industry could grow to be a $3 billion business in China.

“I choose Douyu because the platform has accumulated a huge base of League of Legends fans,” said Liu, better known by his moniker PDD. “So far our success is built upon each other, and we complement each other.”

Twitch, acquired by Amazon for nearly $1 billion in 2014, is the dominant game-streaming platform in the U.S. Yet its absence from China -- due to a government ban -- has given local startups a chance to fight for the world’s largest gaming market. Unlike Twitch, which has multiple revenue streams like subscriptions and ads, Chinese platform operators live and die on virtual gifts from fans.

Liu plays exclusively on Douyu, and that partnership is key for the company, which went public in New York in July. Ninety-one percent of Douyu’s revenue came from virtual gifts in the quarter ended March.

Liu alone may have contributed as much as 3% of Douyu’s revenue in the second quarter, according to Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with Aequitas Research. He based his analysis on stats from xiaohulu.com, which monitors virtual gift spending across Chinese streaming services.

Liu’s ability to turn his internet addiction into a fortune reflects a shift in values and consumption amid rising wealth in China. As a teenager, Liu disobeyed his parents when he moved to Shanghai to become a professional gamer for one of the world’s most popular games, League of Legends. Back then, he earned a monthly salary of just $200. He lied to his parents that he was getting as much as $440,000 a year. Plain steamed buns were his go-to food. KFC was a luxury.

It didn’t take long for him to establish a name in the professional gaming world. By putting in more than 15 hours a day for training, he became captain of Invictus Gaming, one of China’s top esports clubs, which won the country its first League of Legends world championship last year. After he retired in 2014, Liu began to stream his gaming sessions full-time on various platforms. Now he lives in a 300-square-meter (about 3200 square feet) downtown apartment, where he broadcasts at least four hours a day to his 10 million Douyu subscribers. One of his few regrets is treating himself to a white Ferrari, as he almost never goes out.

