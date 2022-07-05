U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.24
    -68.09 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,540.26
    -557.00 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,991.18
    -136.66 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,683.93
    -43.82 (-2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.99
    -5.44 (-5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    -22.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0690 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8290
    +0.1690 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,421.77
    -107.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.11
    -18.92 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.91
    -172.74 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Billion-Euro Market Biotechnology: Exyte Builds mRNA Competence Center for WACKER in Halle

·7 min read

  • Exyte named as general contractor (EPCQ contract partner)

  • Project is part of the German government's program to prepare for future pandemics

  • Implementation in less than 24 months thanks to ExyCell® modular system

  • Lighthouse project for the strategic growth segment of Biopharma and Life Sciences at Exyte

  • Biotechnology and personalized medicine drive growth

  • Exyte CEO Büchele: "Better medical care, faster healing processes, a higher life expectancy – all this facilitated with the support of Exyte."

STUTTGART, Germany, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries, is building a mRNA competence center at the Halle Biotech site of Wacker Chemie AG (WACKER). The project is making a considerable contribution towards strengthening the Biopharma and Life Sciences segment at Exyte as well as to the company's ambitious "Pathway to Ten" growth path.

Rendering of the mRNA competence center at the Wacker Biotech site in Halle
Rendering of the mRNA competence center at the Wacker Biotech site in Halle

Today, a breaking of ground ceremony marked the start of the construction work at the Wacker Biotech site in the Weinberg Campus technology park. The WACKER Group concentrates its biopharmaceuticals activities within Wacker Biotech, a full-service provider for microbial manufacturing of pharmaceutical proteins. At the new competence center, WACKER will manufacture active ingredients based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) used in coronavirus vaccines and in medicinal products for the treatment of cancer amongst others. On a total floor area of 7,400 m2 gross, of which 1,600 m2 will be clean room, four new production lines are to be built. Part of the capacities will be made available to the German government for its program to prepare for future pandemics. The aim of the Centre for Pandemic Vaccines and Therapeutics established by the German Federal Ministry of Health at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut is to make pandemic vaccines available within a very short time period. This is to avoid bottlenecks in production and distribution of vaccines and thus damage caused by future pandemics.

"We are delighted to support WACKER in planning, building, and qualifying the new facility with our extensive expertise in the construction of highly complex, high-quality pharmaceutical production facilities. We are making an important contribution towards producing cutting-edge mRNA therapeutics, both for personalized medicine and for the mass market, and are thus driving medical progress," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "The manufacture of pharmaceutical actives is subject to the highest standards. As such, the requirements for plant construction are just as high," says Melanie Käsmarker, Managing Director at Wacker Biotech GmbH. "In Exyte, we have the perfect partner for this project."

"Biopharma and Life Sciences is a strategic growth segment for us. The demand for pharmaceutical and biotechnological production facilities for manufacturing innovative medical solutions will continue to grow in the future. The WACKER project is an important milestone on our dynamic growth path, our 'Pathway to Ten'", Büchele adds.

Sales to double by 2027

Exyte has set itself ambitious growth targets: with its "Pathway to Ten", the company is planning to reach sales of ten billion euros by 2027. This would be twice the figure for 2021. The Biopharma and Life Sciences segment is to grow even more rapidly. Last year, the division increased its sales by 60 per cent. Envisaged sales in Biopharma and Life Sciences are to increase by an average of 26 per cent per year until 2027. This means that sales in this segment are to quadruple by 2027 compared to 2021. With sales of 1.5 billion euros, the segment will then generate 15 per cent of Exyte's total sales. Currently, the company is expanding its presence in Europe and the US to this end. "Our high-tech factories enable our customers to deliver innovative products and services that improve the quality of life. Better medical care, faster healing processes, a higher life expectancy – all this facilitated with the support of Exyte," Büchele points out.

Exyte draws on extensive and long-standing technical and process engineering expertise in the Biopharma and Life Sciences segment. The company is the preferred partner of its customers in supporting them with the efficient construction of new production facilities and the modernization of existing ones. Customers include global leaders in industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, specialty and fine chemicals, medical products, consumer care as well as food and diet.

Billion-euro market biopharma and biotechnology

According to the market research company Next Move Strategy Consulting the global market for biopharmaceutical products is to grow to 950 billion US dollars (900 billion euros) by 2030, an increase of 180 per cent compared to 2021. The OECD has calculated that companies in the five countries conducting the most research in Europe in 2019 invested almost 15 billion euros in research and development in the biotechnology sector, of which around 1.6 billion euros were spent in Germany. As a result, the range of new products has grown in the sector. In Germany, the share of biopharmaceutical products in the overall market for pharmaceuticals was 31.4 per cent in 2021 according to BCG and vfa bio. The figure for 2018 was 27.1 per cent. An analysis by the journal Nature from 2021 shows that 31 global mRNA companies have 180 projects in their pipeline. Future mRNA applications will include cancer prevention and therapy, multi-antigen vaccines or personalized cancer vaccines.

Another driver for growth for Exyte's business is the growing trend towards personalized medicine. The Grand View Research Institute estimates that the worldwide market volume of this segment is to almost double between 2018 and 2025, from 1.57 trillion US dollars (1.5 trillion euros) to 3.18 trillion US dollars (3 trillion euros). The annual growth rate is approximately 10 per cent.

Exyte takes overall responsibility as general contractor for "Fast Track" project

Exyte is EPCQ (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Qualification) contract partner and general contractor for WACKER's highly complex Halle project. All work relating to the new construction project is provided by Exyte or by subcontractors on behalf of Exyte – from architectural design, technical building infrastructure and engineering of the complete plant to delivering the processing plant, automation, commissioning and qualification. Exyte not only offers the complete range of services, but also takes on overall responsibility for quality assurance and delivering the project within the set timeframe and budget. In central Europe, and in particular in the German-speaking countries, Exyte is the only provider in the Biopharma and Life Sciences segment offering such a comprehensive range of services.

The new building is to be completed and production to commence in under 24 months. "This speed of implementation sets new standards in the industry. With the help of our engineering expertise and our innovative solutions, our customers can make vital pharmaceutical products available faster than ever before," Büchele continues. In order to minimize time to market for new vaccines, Exyte uses the proven high-quality ExyCell system for the rapid, modular construction of biopharma production facilities developed by Exyte.

More information on the Centre for Pandemic Vaccines and Therapeutics at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut can be found here.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

Contact

René Ziegler 
Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 711 88044606
+49 172 5838786
rene.ziegler@exyte.net
www.exyte.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852279/Wacker_Biotech_Site.jpg

Exyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exyte)
Exyte Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exyte)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billion-euro-market-biotechnology-exyte-builds-mrna-competence-center-for-wacker-in-halle-301580587.html

SOURCE Exyte

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Micron While Everyone Else Is Selling

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) held its fiscal third-quarter earnings call last week, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in ahead of expectations. Micron has been outperforming from an operating standpoint this year, but its stock has nevertheless declined 42%. Unfortunately, the earnings call confirmed what investors had been fearing; demand has slowed considerably, especially in phones and PCs, which make up about half of Micron's revenue.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    The stock markets just recorded their worst first half of the year since 1970. The biggest fallout of this bear market has been in growth stocks, with share prices of some falling by half or even more. Since growth stocks trade at high premiums, it's not surprising to see them fall fast when the markets turn choppy, especially on fears of an economic slowdown.

  • Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 7 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at billionaire Nelson Peltz’s top 7 stock picks as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion on the latest developments surrounding Peltz’s hedge fund and go to Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Nelson Peltz is a renowned […]

  • Shareholders in ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) have lost 60%, as stock drops 18% this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT...

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold

  • 1 Big Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock on the Dip

    It's Nvidia's smallest business unit right now, but explosive growth could be around the corner for the automotive segment.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • Why Shares of Caterpillar Slumped in June

    Shares of construction, mining, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) fell 17.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Caterpillar is one of them. This reflects the slump in mining and energy spending in response to the fall in energy and mining commodity prices.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold W

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.