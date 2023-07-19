Billionaire Asda boss reprimanded for stonewalling MPs

Mr Issa was summoned to appear in front of the Business & Trade Committee over the supermarket’s petrol pricing strategy

The billionaire co-owner of Asda has been reprimanded for stonewalling MPs after failing to answer “simple questions” on fuel price rises.

Mohsin Issa was criticised for “wasting time” at the Business & Trade Committee, after repeatedly being asked why regulators had found Asda’s fuel margin targets were three times higher than in 2019.

Mr Issa insisted multiple times that Asda had not changed its fuel price strategy and was the cheapest on petrol prices when asked why the competition regulator had found it was among supermarkets overcharging drivers. He said at one point it was for the “market to price where they price”, but later told the committee: “I control the prices.”

Mr Issa was summoned to appear in front of MPs after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this month found Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s had overcharged drivers for petrol by 6p per litre.

Mr Issa bought the supermarket chain with his brother, Zuber, from Walmart in 2021 for £6.8bn in a debt-fuelled deal. In May, Asda bought the UK and Ireland operations of the Issa Brothers’ petrol station empire, EG Group, for £2.3bn.

Darren Jones, chairman of the Business and Trade Committee, said the session had been “extraordinary – and not in the way that I hoped it might be”.

Mr Jones added: “What we’ve heard today is prices are up at Asda, tax is down, pay is down, money is being taken through a very complicated set of business structures and offshore companies, and you’ve not answered any of our questions.

“I’m very sorry we’ve spent an hour going around in circles and you’ve not been complying with the questions from this committee. It is not in order.”

He said Mr Issa had damaged Asda’s reputation with his performance in front of the committee.

Alan Brown, a member of the committee, said the session was “toe curling in terms of responses”.

He added: “Which suggests either levels of incompetence or wilfully avoiding providing answers”.

Mr Issa was asked why Asda had parent companies set up in the “low-tax jurisdiction” of Jersey, where MPs were unable to easily access their accounts.

“That’s what our advisers sort of recommend we do,” Mr Issa said.

What is the CMA?

After being pressed further on his reluctance to offer MPs answers, Mr Issa added: “You’re asking me accountancy questions and structuring questions which I don’t have the detail to.”

It came after the CMA told the committee in an earlier session that Asda repeatedly told regulators it had not changed its fuel pricing strategy.

Dan Turnbull, director of markets at the CMA, said: “What we did find were two very significant changes to Asda’s pricing approach: the first of those was around their internal margin targets.

“So we found that between 2021 and 2023 they significantly increased their internal fuel margin targets on a pence per litre basis, and indeed by 2023 those pence per litre targets were three times what they’d been in 2019.”

He said the CMA had also found that Asda deliberately made a decision to “feather” prices on fuel, a process whereby retailers lower prices for consumers more slowly than necessary despite a drop in wholesale prices.

Mr Turnbull added: “Asda told us that they saw an opportunity as the wholesale price fell to pass through reductions in the retail price more slowly than they previously would have done.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.