Billionaire Asda owner hauled before MPs over petrol costs

Mr Issa and his brother Zuber bought the supermarket in 2021 - Jon Super

The media-shy billionaire who owns Asda is to be hauled in front of MPs amid a growing row over the price of petrol fuel pricing.

Mohsin Issa has been asked to appear in front of the Business and Trade Select Committee later this month to clarify statements made by a fellow Asda executive.

It comes after the competition watchdog found that Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s overcharged drivers by £900m in 2022 alone, in an investigation that revealed motorists were paying 6p per litre more than they should be for fuel.

Asda was particularly singled out by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which said that the grocer’s targeted profit margin on fuel had tripled since 2019 and fined it £60,000 for failing to provide pricing details fast enough.

Mr Issa and his brother Zuber bought the grocer in 2021.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda said; “We have engaged fulsomely and openly with the Business and Trade Select Committee on grocery and fuel price inflation. We are disappointed to hear that the committee feels there are discrepancies in our evidence and have provided them with a detailed response to their letter requesting a further interview.

“On fuel, we remain resolute that our strategy is to offer the best value for customers at the pumps – something that the CMA’s fuel market study confirms we continue to be.

“Whilst we cannot answer questions about how the market operates as a whole, I am happy to use time that had been previously agreed for me to meet with Mr Jones directly for an open discussion, where I will be happy to reaffirm our strategy and commitments. Asda is, and will remain, a consumer champion and a respectful employer of thousands of valued colleagues.”

Labour MP Darren Jones, chairman of the business committee, has now written to Mr Issa to say that the remark “does not accord” with the CMA’s findings.

It came as separate figures suggested more pain was piled on motorists last month, despite wholesale fuel costs being at a level where prices at the pump should fall further.

According to RAC Fuel Watch data, the price of petrol rose for the first time in eight months in June. RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams claimed this was “purely because retailers are taking more margin per litre than they used to”.

Mr Issa has been asked to appear on July 19, although he and Asda are yet to confirm whether he will attend. Representatives have been approached for comment.

Witnesses can be compelled to appear in front of Departmental committees if they refuse to do so.

Normally, an informal request will be issued. If this is rejected a formal summons can be made, theoretically backed up with the threat of a fine and imprisonment, although these penalties have not been used since the 1800s. Most witnesses attend voluntarily.

petrol and diesel prices

The Issa brothers, who also own petrol station empire EG Group, have largely stayed out of the media limelight since acquiring Asda alongside private equity firm TDR Capital in a deal worth £6.8bn.

In response to the CMA findings, a spokesman for Asda said earlier this week: “The CMA’s comprehensive road fuel market review recognised Asda as the price leader and confirmed the presence of an Asda petrol station in a local area keeps prices down for all motorists.

“Despite record inflation, we have carefully managed our business to ensure Asda was the cheapest traditional supermarket for both groceries and fuel throughout the period reviewed by the CMA, and this position is unchanged.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.