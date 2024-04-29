Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Almost 20% of His Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock

Neil Patel, The Motley Fool
4 min read
0
In this article:

Warren Buffett has had a profound impact on the investment landscape, due largely to his long-running success. His principles and perspectives have and will continue to shape the industry.

Bill Ackman, billionaire hedge fund manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, is one such professional who follows the Oracle of Omaha's philosophies. He adopts a value-focused, concentrated investment strategy, identifying great businesses to own for the long haul.

The average investor might want to pay attention to this portfolio manager's moves, thanks to Ackman's impressive track record since Pershing Square's inception in 2004. In fact, there's one company that makes up nearly 19% of the $10 billion in assets.

I'm talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Read on to learn what Bill Ackman appreciates about this business. Investors who are considering buying the stock can then view things with a fresh perspective.

Alphabet is a fantastic business

Alphabet has been in the Pershing Square portfolio for about a year, but that hasn't prevented it from becoming such a sizable holding. In his firm's June 2023 investor letter, Ackman described Google as "one of the world's greatest businesses." I tend to agree with this statement.

Let's start with Google Search, the company's crown jewel segment that commands 91% of the worldwide search market. Besides having a monopoly position, it has extremely high barriers to entry that make it virtually impossible for a newcomer to successfully launch a competing product. And given its tremendous scale, Search benefits from powerful network effects.

YouTube is another Alphabet service that has network effects. The video streaming platform and search engine have made this business a digital advertising powerhouse.

Ackman is confident that spending will continue to shift from offline methods to digitally native avenues. And this provides a tailwind with which Alphabet can ride to growing revenue over time.

The transition from on-premises IT spending to off-premises has propelled Google Cloud into becoming the third-biggest cloud services provider in the industry. This segment posted 25% revenue growth in 2023, and it is now consistently profitable from an operating income perspective.

We can't ignore Alphabet's pristine finances. The billionaire hedge fund manager raved about the company's strong balance sheet, which carries $111 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to just $13 billion in debt. And by producing so much free cash flow, Alphabet can repurchase huge amounts of its shares.

Focused on artificial intelligence

Ackman added Alphabet to the Pershing Square portfolio in the first quarter of 2023. At that time, there were huge fears about the business falling behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) wars. With the benefit of hindsight, these worries were overblown. There might be no company better positioned than Alphabet to harness the power of this technology.

Since as far back as 2001, Alphabet has been using AI and machine learning within Search. And AI is already a key tool within other popular products, like Maps, Gmail, and YouTube, with plans to introduce even more features to better serve users.

The management team has a huge advantage because the business possesses virtually unlimited financial resources, as well as elite tech talent and know-how, to be at the forefront of the AI revolution. In 2016, CEO Sundar Pichai pivoted Alphabet's strategy to be AI-first.

What about Alphabet's valuation?

Alphabet shares traded at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 16 when Ackman first started purchasing the stock. That looked to be a smart use of capital. In the past year, shares have moved 49% higher (as of April 23).

Even so, I think the valuation right now is compelling. At a forward P/E multiple of 23.2, Alphabet still looks like a no-brainer buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $537,557!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Almost 20% of His Pershing Square Portfolio Invested in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Everything has changed’: Foreign auto groups embrace local technology in China

    First, it was Germany’s Volkswagen announcing a series of groundbreaking tie-ups with Chinese tech groups. Now, the renowned national brands...

  • Philip Morris Stock Has 24% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Its products might be controversial, but the company has many admirers in the investment community.

  • Here Are the 3 ETFs I Can't Stop Buying in 2024

    I've been focusing on index funds in my retirement account, and here are three I've been buying this year.

  • 1 Magnificent Stock That Has Soared 98% in 3 Years: Here's Why You Should Avoid It Like the Plague Right Now

    Great businesses don't automatically turn into great investments.

  • Does the TikTok Ban Make Alphabet Stock a Buy?

    One of Alphabet's biggest competitors could be booted from the U.S. next year.

  • Analysis-Second global AI safety summit faces tough questions, lower turnout

    Last year, a who’s who of world leaders, corporate executives and academic experts gathered at Britain’s Bletchley Park for the world’s first global AI Safety Summit, hoping to reach consensus on the regulation of a technology some warned posed a threat to humanity. Tesla mogul Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rubbed shoulders with some of their fiercest critics, while China co-signed the “Bletchley Declaration” alongside the United States and others, signalling a willingness to cooperate despite mounting tensions with the West. Six months later, the second AI Safety Summit, a primarily virtual event co-hosted by Britain and South Korea, will take place as hype around artificial intelligence’s potential gives way to questions over its limitations.

  • In the Market: Economic surprises are messing with the market's favorite recession predictor

    A bond market anomaly that has reliably predicted a U.S. recession in the past may normalize this year in a highly unusual manner. The market signal, called a yield curve, has been upside down since early July 2022, with investors getting less to lock up their money for longer periods than they are for shorter durations. In the past, yield curves typically become right-side up as an economic slowdown leads the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, bringing down yields on near-term bonds that are sensitive to policy rates, a phenomenon called bull steepening.

  • Yen Rebounds Strongly After First Slide Past 160 Since 1990

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen swung in holiday-thinned market conditions, punching through 160 per dollar to touch its weakest in 34 years before erasing all its losses for the day and rebounding strongly.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoYen Watchers Ask When Japan Will Step In as Slide AcceleratesBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275Southeast Asia Heat W

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The week includes earnings reports from Apple and Amazon, a decision on interest rates from Federal Reserve policymakers, and April’s jobs report.

  • Analysts unveil Google parent Alphabet stock price targets after earnings

    Here's what could happen next to Alphabet shares.