Billionaire Bunker With A Flaming Moat And Drawbridge? How Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg Are Taking Serious Security Moves As They Build Doomsday Compounds Around The World

The recent surge in doomsday bunker construction among billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg has sparked speculation about their motivations and implications for the future. Once considered a niche pursuit for the paranoid, these underground shelters have evolved into extravagant, perhaps moat-ringed fortresses designed to weather any apocalypse.

Al Corbi, president of Virginia-based bunker company Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments (Safe), recently told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that one of his clients wants an island fortress with a flammable moat. Similar to a castle from medieval times, the design calls for a ring of fire around the compound, a swing access bridge and water cannons to deter intruders. It's one of the many ways Corbi says wealthy clients are protecting their apocalyptic retreats from the masses.

Billionaires like Zuckerberg are investing millions in constructing lavish bunkers, complete with self-sustaining ecosystems and elaborate security measures. These shelters are not just places to survive but to thrive, boasting luxury amenities and cutting-edge technology. According to Wired, Zuckerberg could spend as much as $270 million buying approximately 1,400 acres on Kauai and constructing a 5,000-square-foot bunker. The bunker will have its own food and energy sources and include a concrete-filled metal door that will resemble a bomb shelter blast door.

Other billionaires like Peter Thiel received pushback from local governments regarding their bunker plans. In 2022, Thiel was rejected by a local New Zealand council for his proposed bunker-style compound with the council saying it would not fit into the landscape. New Zealand remains a popular choice for the uber-rich and bunker construction because of its remote location, stable government, clean air and democratic institutions.

Do Billionaires Have Insider Doomsday Info?

Ongoing conflict in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change and other causes of global instability might make billionaires nervous about the future. AI is also unknown, with leaders like Jensen Huang, co-founder of Nvidia Corp. recently saying, "AI factories” will one day take over the world, marking their presence in "every industry, every company, every region.”

While these bunkers may seem excessive and could be another example of billionaire spending, they raise important questions. Are the world's wealthiest 1% privy to information about impending doom that the rest of us are unaware of? Is it a case of "because they can," or are they simply hedging their bets against an uncertain future?

This article Billionaire Bunker With A Flaming Moat And Drawbridge? How Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg Are Taking Serious Security Moves As They Build Doomsday Compounds Around The World originally appeared on Benzinga.com

