'Billionaire Bunker' Florida home listed at $85 million. Jeff Bezos got it for $79 million

Owning a home in Billionaire Bunker is so luxe. Owning two homes there? That's rich.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently did that.

The billionaire and Blue Origin CEO reportedly paid $79 million for a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion set on 1.84 acres in Indian Creek Village, according to Bloomberg. The ultra-luxe, ultra-private neighborhood is near Miami Beach and earned the nickname Billionaire Bunker for its residents. In August, news reports show Bezos bought a waterfront estate there for $68 million.

Bezos has many ties to Florida. He graduated from Palmetto High School in Miami. His company, Blue Origin, has a facility in Cape Canaveral next to Kennedy Space Center and SpaceX.

Here’s what we know about Jeff Bezos and his two homes in Indian Creek Village, Florida, aka Billionaire Bunker.

Who is Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon and has his own aerospace company, Blue Origin. Blue Origin has a site on the Space Coast, visible from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. For years, Bezos has been included on several "world's richest" lists.

In April 2023, Forbes ranked billionaire Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, as the "top tech mogul" and ranked him the third richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $180 billion. In April 2022, Forbes reported Bezos was the second richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $171 billion. In 2021, Forbes ranked the Amazon founder No. 1 as the world's richest man.

Where is Indian Creek Village, Florida, aka Billionaire Bunker?

Indian Creek Village, a 300-acre island in Biscayne Bay with about 30 homes, an ultra-exclusive country club and golf course, is one of the richest neighborhoods in the United States.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought $68 million home in Indian Creek Village, Florida. What's it like?

Over the summer, the 59-year-old Bezos paid $68 million for a three-bedroom, waterfront home in Indian Creek Village, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported in August. MTM Star International was listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home, and, at the time, the county website did not list Bezos as the owner, but it did show the property sold in June, according to AP. County records showed the property previously sold for $1.4 million in 1982. The home has 9,300 square feet and a pool.

Jeff Bezos then bought $79 million home in Billionaire Bunker, Florida. What's it like?

Originally listed for $85 million, Bezos' second home at Indian Creek Village has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The waterfront mansion features celebrity neighbors like Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Julio Iglesias, one of the most successful and popular Spanish singers of his era.

The 23,000-square-foot mansion at 12 Indian Creek Island Road, situated on 80,000 square feet of land, features a wood-paneled library, movie theater, wine cellar, wet bar and cabana house, according to a Facebook post by Dina Goldentayer Real Estate. Other perks include a six-car garage, sauna and elevator.

Though Bezos got a deal − paying $79 million for the home instead of $85 million − the sale is considered the most expensive home ever sold at Indian Creek Village. According to the Miami-Herald, the mansion last sold for $28 million in 2014.

What is Indian Creek Village in Florida like?

In addition to the mansions there, residents have access to the Indian Creek Country Club. The area has its own law enforcement, Indian Creek Village Police Department.

Which celebrities live in Indian Creek or Billionaire's Bunker?

A former first daughter of the United States calls Indian Creek home. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner paid $32 million for an empty waterfront lot on the island from singer Julio Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias' father, according to Business Insider.

Adriana Lima, a fellow Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel like Gisele Bundchen, previously lived in Indian Creek. News reports show Lima sold her mansion for $40 million.

How many homes are in Indian Creek Village aka Billionaire’s Bunker?

As of 2017, there were 41 platted waterfront residential home sites (which are owned by 36 property owners with 29 estate homes), Indian Creek Village's website states.

