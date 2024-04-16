Carl Icahn is one of the best-known investors in the world, and he manages a $10 billion portfolio today. But most of that portfolio is in just one stock, which Travis Hoium highlights in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 9, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Icahn Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Icahn Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Icahn Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,321!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Billionaire Carl Icahn Has a Whopping 62% of His Portfolio in 1 Stock was originally published by The Motley Fool