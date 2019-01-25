Billionaire Hedge Fund Mogul George Soros Warns That the US-China ‘Cold War’ Could Escalate Into a ‘Hot One’

By CCN.com: Billionaire hedge funder George Soros has warned that the ‘cold war’ consuming the United States and China could get ugly.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the chairman of hedge fund Soros Fund Management said things could get nasty as the world’s two biggest economies stay locked in a trade war, according to CNBC:

The reality is that we are in a cold war that threatens to turn into a hot one.

Investors Begin to Eye the U.S.-China Trade War Unfavorably

Trade tensions between the two countries have raised concerns as investors begin to as worry that economic growth will suffer.

