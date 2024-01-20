Billionaire Issa brothers still paying Walmart to use Asda’s old IT systems

Mohsin and Zuber Issa acquired Asda from Walmart in February 2021 in a highly-leveraged £6.8 billion transaction - Chris Hopper

The Issa brothers are still attempting to disentangle Asda’s IT systems from former owner Walmart, three years after buying the supermarket giant for £6.8bn.

Hundreds of employees have been hired to work on the migration, which has been dubbed “Project Future”.

Alleged delays to the project have meant Asda is still having to pay Walmart for using its old IT systems, with some claiming that a target to stop using the platform by late 2023 had been missed.

A former Asda employee, who left the business last year, claimed “Asda has to pay a fixed sum [to Walmart] for using the systems”, adding: “There is a penalty if they go beyond a certain date.”

However, a source close to the supermarket rejected this, insisting that “there was never an expectation” to complete a handover before 2024.

Instead, it is understood Asda is expecting to move away from Walmart’s systems by the end of 2024, at which point the business will move onto newly created IT platforms.

The source said: “As everyone knows, these projects don’t take place overnight.”

It is not clear how much Asda is still paying Walmart but costs relating to the migration threaten to add more pressure to a balance sheet already burdened with billions of pounds of debt.

The high levels of debt have led to a barrage of cost cuts across the business over the past 18 months, which has led to disgruntled store managers leaving.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that Asda was trialling a four-day week as it tries to stamp out a revolt among staff.

Continued reliance on Walmart’s systems come as sources close to Asda have sought to criticise the US company’s running of the business before it was sold.

Last week, a source close to the company said: “The current owners have significantly invested in the business in a way that Walmart chose not to do in the latter years of ownership – Asda was not their priority.”

When asked about the IT migration, an Asda spokesman said: “Project Future is a once-in-a-generation IT transformation – to separate from Walmart’s legacy systems – that will give Asda a market-leading and sophisticated platform.

“The project is part of Asda’s growth strategy and will enable it to make better use of data, improve its experience for customers and colleagues, and the business to be more agile in responding to customers’ needs.”

Earlier this month, Asda appointed Matt Kelleher from Morrisons as its new chief digital officer, who is set to lead Asda’s technology functions until Project Future is complete.

