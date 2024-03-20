Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,236.75
    -5.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,526.00
    -13.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,248.75
    -21.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,161.10
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.82
    -0.51 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4890
    +0.6910 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,326.25
    -3,649.98 (-5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,738.30
    +15.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

Billionaire Mathieson ups stake in Australian casino operator Star Entertainment

Reuters
·1 min read
Sydney's Star Casino complex is seen illuminated at night

(Reuters) - A firm owned by Australian billionaire Bruce Mathieson has increased its stake in casino operator Star Entertainment to 8.21% from 6%, an exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

Following the stake increase, Mathieson's Investment Holdings Pty is the largest shareholder in the casino operator.

The development comes at a time when Star Entertainment is facing a second inquiry into its Sydney casino operations after the company's license to operate the casino was suspended in October 2022.

The company's shares have lost about 83% since 2022.

Star Entertainment reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-half profit in February amid intense competition and lower discretionary spending.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement