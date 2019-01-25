Billionaire Mike Novogratz Raising $250M Should Reassure Crypto Investors, Even in the Bear Market

By CCN.com: Mike Novogratz, a billionaire venture capital and avid cryptocurrency investor, is reportedly raising $250 million to support crypto businesses.
According to a Business Insider exclusive report, sources close to the company have revealed that Galaxy Digital is in the process of securing $250 million to establish a credit fund to finance crypto funds struggling to deal with the long-lasting bear market.
Initiative Comes in a Crucial Period For Crypto Companies
Since January 2018, the valuation of the crypto market has dropped from over $800 billion to $119 billion, by more than 85 percent.
