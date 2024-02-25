Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones warns of America's ticking ‘debt bomb’ — CBO projections suggest US interest spending is on track to surpass defense and Medicare in 2024

The U.S. federal government’s rising debt is alarming to many, with legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones also expressing significant concern.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the billionaire and founder of Tudor Investment Corporation highlighted the looming threat of America's "debt bomb" potentially reaching a critical point.

Don't miss

Jones acknowledged the current strength of the U.S. economy but attributed it to the government's extensive borrowing and spending.

He cautioned about the repercussions of persistent deficit spending, stating, “We've got a 6%-7% budget deficit. We're fast-pouring consumption like crazy. It should be going gangbusters because we've got an economy on steroids, and it's unsustainable.”

The Commerce Department's advance estimate revealed that real GDP in the U.S. experienced a 3.3% annual growth rate in Q4 of 2023, surpassing the anticipated 2% increase set by economists.

The stock market has witnessed substantial growth, too, with the S&P 500 surging 28% over the past 12 months.

However, Jones warned that the burgeoning debt issue is bound to impact the market sooner or later, stating, “It could be this year, it could be next year. Productivity may mask and it might be three or four years from now but clearly, clearly we're on an unsustainable path."

Interest payments to surpass Medicare spending

The U.S. national debt has alarmingly exceeded $34 trillion, leading to significant interest payment obligations.

Story continues

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported a sharp increase in net interest payments on the debt over the years, escalating from $223 billion in fiscal year 2015 to $659 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Read more: Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

For fiscal year 2024, the CBO projects that the U.S. government will spend $870 billion on net interest payments, surpassing expenditures on national defense ($822 billion) and Medicare ($851 billion). This would make net interest payments the second-largest budget item, trailing only behind Social Security, noted the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB)

The non-partisan think tank emphasized the need for "thoughtful deficit reduction" to mitigate interest costs and warned that without such action, debt will “represent a growing threat to our economy, our health care system, and our national security.”

In fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30, 2023, the federal government spent $6.13 trillion and collected $4.44 trillion in revenue, resulting in a deficit of $1.7 trillion.

This pattern of deficit spending, where expenditures exceed revenue, has continued into fiscal year 2024. The federal budget deficit has already exceeded $531 billion as of Feb. 2024.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.