Billionaire Who Predicted Trump’s Rise Says Ex Starbucks CEO Doesn’t Have the Beans for 2020 Presidential Race

CEO of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach says the recently announced presidential run by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will probably be short-lived.

Gundlach, who was ahead of the pack in anticipating a Trump presidential win in 2016, says the former coffee magnate lacks the physical constitution for a head to head battle against Trump. He told Yahoo Finance:

“I’m not sure he’s going to have the stomach for this. I still think it’s quite possible that Howard Schultz just disappears.”

Gundlach suggested a lack of political nous right out the gates on the part of Schultz, whose ‘nice, gentle’ announcement stood in stark contrast to the kind of bristling energy present at those of the incumbent.

