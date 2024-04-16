Billionaire Rinehart Buys Stake in Rare Earths Producer Lynas
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart has amassed a 5.82% stake in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. via her private company Hancock Prospecting Ltd.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets Wrap
Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding
China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on Israel
What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?
Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises
Rinehart and Hancock became substantial shareholders of the Sydney-listed company on Friday, according to a Lynas statement sent on Tuesday evening.
Lynas is one of the only rare earths producers outside China — which dominates global rare earths production — with a mine and processing plant in Western Australia and a refinery in Malaysia. Rinehart has taken strategic positions in a number of critical minerals companies with large footprints across Australia, including Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Liontown Resources Ltd., and Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd.
Rinehart’s $1.1 billion takeover of Azure Minerals Ltd. in partnership with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile was approved by shareholders this month.
Earlier this year, Lynas was in discussions with MP Materials Corp. over a potential merger, but this failed to materialize.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Resilient Global Economy Masks Growing Debt and Inequality
Cities Use AI to Help Ambulances and Firetrucks Arrive Faster
The Shadow Swiftie Economy Booms With Bootleg Bracelets and $1,150 Bodysuits
Top Takeaways From Businessweek’s Investigation of Teenage Sextortion
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.