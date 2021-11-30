Billionaire Zombies Club to Airdrop One Billion Tokens to Charity on Giving Tuesday, CouldYou? Is the First Token Recipient

The Ten Charities to Receive 100,000,000 Tokens Each Will Be Announced Through the Giving Season

BZC

BZC

BZC

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Billionaire Zombies Club (BZC), a fast-growing decentralized NFT art community, is launching a substantial token drop for all of its members and a group of charities on this year's Giving Tuesday, November 30. The upstart community has decided to award 1 billion tokens (45% of their genesis token drop) to charities around the globe fighting humanity's greatest challenges in partnership with influencer-driven social impact platform, Parichute . The remaining 55%, or 1.2 billion, tokens will be distributed to the owners of the project's NFT art collection via an airdrop to their wallets where they hold their art assets.

An overnight success, the BZC collection sold one-half of one million dollars of collectible digital art in its first minting; selling out its 10,000 unique art pieces in just 12 days. The art collection is now estimated to be worth north of $20,000,000 .

The BZC Collection initially sold for under $50 and now has a consistently rising floor of around $730 as of this writing. The highest sale to date registered at about $14,000 or 2.5 ETH at the time, which represents a 28,000% return on the initial investment. Surprisingly, out of the 10,000 pieces of art, less than 1,700 are listed for sale, with a low-end sale being a 1,380% return for investors in just a few weeks.

During a recent series of announcements, Billionaire Zombies Club announced an ambitious roadmap that includes a robust metaverse gaming platform being developed by Billionaire Zombies Club community members with significant development experience in building MMORPG and 3D gaming engines. These recent additions to the core team of this project along with cryptocurrency experts, marketers, business developers, and influencers, hope to create what is anticipated to be a legendary gaming and community experience in the metaverse.

Story continues

As with the cream of the crop of NFT projects, these unique pieces of nonfungible token art actually represent more of a passport to a new digital reality rather than just something to look at or throw on a digital art display. People in this community are buying into experiences, a community, and a technological future that they want to be a part of.

Recently launched Parichute is the brainchild of professional soccer players Alex Crognale (Birmingham Legion) and Zach Steffen (USMNT/Manchester City), and former newscaster Kyle Marie Dawson. Their simple goal is to align influencers with nonprofits to create significant social impact across the globe.

CouldYou? or Could You Change the World? seeks to empower women and girls around the world by helping them to manage their menstrual cycles by targeting a scourge on the developing world, "period poverty."

Period poverty is a lack of access to menstrual products, education, hygiene facilities, waste management, or a combination of these. CouldYou? is providing solutions like CouldYou? menstrual cups as a cost-effective way to solve this challenging issue that affects tens of millions of women across the globe each year.

About Billionaire Zombies Club

Billionaire Zombies Club (BZC) was initially the vision of artist Axeman J, who served as a civil servant in Singapore before creating the Billionaire Zombies Club and introducing his unique artwork to the world. BZC minted its initial offering of 10,000 NFTs in less than 12 days. The BZC community currently boasts more than 20,000+ Discord members.

About CouldYou?

Since its inception in 2007, CouldYou? has established itself as a respected non-profit organization. CouldYou? is dedicated to curating, proving, and scaling solutions to poverty. CouldYou? works with leaders and like-minded organizations to develop solutions, while helping individuals to find their own unique contribution to impact poverty. CouldYou? is committed to creating holistic solutions, building a better world for future generations, and doing business with integrity.

About Parichute

Parichute connects non-profits with high-profile celebrities and their fans, creates an engaging and extended donor experience, and provides a constant flow of updates all on a free-to-use platform. Parichute helps donors - especially purpose-driven donors - be confident and in control of their donations by allowing them to pick and choose where and how their funds are used and keeping them in the loop along the way. While supporting causes they care about most, donors and fans alike can work hand-in-hand with their favorite stars, even being rewarded along the way. Ultimately, Parichute is a community of doers and givers, each doing their part in making the world a better place, one project at a time.

Relevant Links

Billionaire Zombies Club on Open Sea

https://opensea.io/collection/billionairezombiesclub

Billionaire Zombies Club Website

https://billionairezombies.club

Billionaire Zombies Club Activity Chart

https://opensea.io/collection/billionairezombiesclub?tab=activity

CouldYou? Change The World

https://couldyou.org

Parichute

https://www.parichute.com

For Billionaire Zombies Club Contact:

Press Zombie

Presszombie77@gmail.com

Related Images













Image 1: BZC





BZC



















Image 2: BIllionaire Zombie Club Token





BIllionaire Zombie Club Token



















Image 3: Billionaire Zombies Club





Billionaire Zombies Club









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



