Billions at stake as Intel, other companies await awards from federal CHIPS Act

The White House is expected to announce billions of dollars of grants to Intel and other semiconductor companies in coming weeks from the federal CHIPS Act, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Intel and other big semiconductor manufacturers may be on the verge of finally collecting billions in subsidies from the $52.7 billion federal CHIPS Act to help pay for factories they're building across the country, including Intel's $20 billion project in Licking County.

The Biden administration is expected to start distributing the money before the State of the Union speech set for March 7, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.

The act, formally called Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors in America, was signed into law by President Biden in August 2022.

The Biden administration has emphasized the need for speed to get the legislation passed for national security and economic reasons. Production of the devices that power everything from cell phones to cars to military equipment have largely shifted overseas the past few decades.

But since the legislation was signed, only two small awards have been made.

Executives familiar with the negotiations told the Journal that announcements in the billions of dollars are expected in coming weeks with a goal of kick-starting manufacturing of advanced semiconductors.

The announcements are expected to be preliminary and to followed by final agreements, the paper reported. The money will be released in stages as projects progress.

Intel has said it has applied for $43.5 billion in CHIPS money for its projects in New Albany, Arizona, Oregon and in New Mexico, where Intel formally completed an expansion last week.

Separately, Intel has been promised incentives from New Albany, the state and JobsOhio that have topped $2 billion.

Elsewhere, Micron has announced an investment in New York that it says could reach $100 billion over the next 20 years, and TSMC has committed $40 billion to a project near Phoenix.

Intel did not provide any updates on the status of its projects in the U.S. or CHIPS money when it released its fourth-quarter financial results last Thursday.

"All of our expansion projects in the U.S., EU and Asia are progressing on schedule, and our chips applications in the U.S. and EU are progressing well," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told analysts.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the September 2022 groundbreaking for Intel's $20 billion microchip factories in New Albany.

The White House said it too had nothing to add.

“Certainly, in the early part of this year, we will be announcing major progress,” Michael Schmidt, director of the Chips Program Office, told the Journal. “We are on schedule.”

