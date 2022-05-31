Billups Accelerates European Expansion and Taps Top Talent to Tackle Growing OOH Demand

AMSTERDAM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., today announced key new hires to strengthen its expansion across Europe. The company is experiencing unprecedented growth in both the U.S. and EMEA, with two new ad tech acquisitions earlier this year, new client wins and patent approvals in the location intelligence space.

"2021 was the best Billups year since Heather [Billups] and I co-founded the company almost 20 years ago," said Benjamin Billups, Co-founder of Billups. "Today, we are moving at an accelerated pace where acquisitions and expansion are important to growth, but it is truly the talent we bring on who will transform tomorrow's OOH industry."

After Billups' European launch last fall, led by Andrew Brunton, Managing Director, EMEA, the company has partnered with some of the world's most influential brands to advance OOH as a pillar to its marketing mix. As advertisers and agencies continue to invest in OOH, digital OOH (DOOH) and programmatic DOOH (pDOOH), Billups EMEA is making key appointments including:

Amanda Bingham, Account Director, EMEA — As a boomerang staffer, Amanda rejoins Billups in Amsterdam to oversee strategic planning, placement and data insights across the region.

Andrés Carballo Pacheco, Account Director, EMEA — With an extensive background in technology and digital, Andres oversees strategy planning, investment and operations across the Iberian Peninsula and Southern Europe.

Finty Barton, Account Director, EMEA — Offering a strong global background in creative and technology-driven OOH, Finty joins the London team to expand strategic planning and client relationships across UK and EMEA.

Thorsten Normann , Account Director, EMEA — Launching Billups in Frankfurt, Thorsten manages new business opportunities, planning and placement across Germany and Eastern Europe.

Valentin Prieto, Senior Business Director, EMEA — Business partners and client relationships are in good hands with Valentin, as he drives business growth opportunities throughout Western Europe.

Lorenzo Conti, Account & Partnership Director, EMEA — With deep experience in marketing, business development, luxury and fashion brands, Lorenzo oversees media strategy and partnerships in Southern Europe and the Middle East.

Billups now employs more than 140 people, spanning 26 offices around the globe with partnerships across the biggest brands in technology, fashion, finance, healthcare, CPG, entertainment, QSR, retail, alcohol, tourism and cryptocurrency.

Billups is reinventing out-of-home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups offers advertisers, agencies and media owners a platform that makes out-of-home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

