U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.64
    +4.54 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,191.42
    +127.17 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,821.06
    -74.05 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.15
    +10.15 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -1.00 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -45.30 (-2.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.99 (-3.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2250
    +0.4720 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,821.02
    +2,964.11 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.89
    +33.25 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Billvacy, Launches A New Service To Take Aim At Helping People Lower and Cancel Bills

Billvacy
·3 min read

Billvacy is a new website featuring a growing number of apps and services along with tools needed to lower and cancel bills. The apps include the best for loans, prepaid cards, and cashback, etc.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billvacy, is a brand-new website geared towards helping people find and cancel unwanted bills. The service features many modern apps and services that work and can help people lower and cancel bills that are no longer needed. The apps include money transfers, prepaid cards, virtual cards, crypto investments, etc. The webmasters have said that more apps will be added to the line-up, especially those that can prove they are “helpful at lowering if not eliminating bills for our visitors.”

One of the problems many people face when it comes to trying to save money is bills. Oftentimes, people hardly notice the bills because they are either instantly deducted from their bank accounts or credit cards. Over time everything from a phone bill to an extra supplementary credit card bill can add up to several hundred dollars a year in some cases. It is one of the reasons that despite working hard, many Americans, in particular, aren’t able to accumulate significant savings. Recognizing just how difficult monitoring bills and expenses can be, Billvacy aims to make it a lot easier both to find unwanted bills and eliminate them.

Readers can browse through Billvacy’s website and find out more about the apps offered by visiting the company’s official website https://www.billvacy.com.

Billvacy also has plans to publish a series of articles, mainly helping people with budgeting and lowering their bills. The company has said that if people can save an extra $100 a month by reducing bills or cancelling them, it adds up to $60k over a five-year period, which is a significant amount of money by any standard.

“We have set up Billvacy as a way to help anyone who wants to save money, save their money. All too often, people are paying for stuff they either don’t use, don’t need or have hardly ever used. A good instance of this is cable TV and home internet bills, which many families don’t use because they are hardly at home. However, what is defined as needless bills or spending will vary depending on each family and induvial. Our hope is to help everyone find what they don’t use or need and stop paying for it.” Said the owner of Billvacy when talking about why the website was set up.

He added, “ The selection of apps you see on our site are all meant to help people save money in some way, shape or form. Furthermore, we have a couple of how-to’s and other guides planned to help people steer clear of unwanted bills.”

About Billvacy

Billvacy is primarily a service that’s designed to help people find and then cancel unwanted bills. The website also helps people lower bills. The guides published are mainly for financial services, apps, and other ways people can save money. The company was founded in 2020 by two close friends who were mainly unhappy with the amount of junk mail they received from banks trying to sell them a new loan or credit card product. So, the goal was to create a service that made it easier for regular people to manage their finances without having to be financial experts. The company is committed to helping people meet the required financial wellness goals to save money which can then be invested into lucrative avenues.

###

Contact

Billvacy

Phone: 760-638-3532

Website: https://www.billvacy.com/



Content Disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.




Recommended Stories

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. ‘Basically, They’re Just Playing Less.’

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

    Tencent's (OTC: TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. After China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) $2.75 billion for anticompetitive behavior in April, many investors assumed Tencent would be the next target. In late April, Reuters claimed the SAMR was getting ready to fine Tencent $1.54 billion.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Outlook That Leaves Investors Hungry

    The plant-based meat substitute maker's second-quarter sales were stronger than expected, thanks largely to a rebound in its food service business.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Alibaba Warns of Higher Taxes as China Crackdown Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has warned investors that years-long government tax breaks for the internet industry will start to dwindle, adding billions of dollars in costs for China’s largest corporations as Beijing extends its campaign to rein in the sector.China’s No.1 e-commerce company told some investors during post-earnings calls this week that the government stopped treating some of its businesses as so-called Key Software Enterprises (KSE) -- a designation that conferred a

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;