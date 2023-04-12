Billy Bishop Airport Sustainability Report Measures Achievements to Cleaner, Greener, Quieter Operations

Sixth-annual Sustainability Report spotlights achievements in 2022, including 18 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Billy Bishop Airport) is proud to present its 2022 Sustainability Report, which offers a comprehensive accounting of Billy Bishop Airport's environmental performance, tracking key indicators such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and economic impact, and measuring the airport's progress within global corporate reporting best practices.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's sixth-annual Sustainability Report spotlights achievements in 2022, including an 18 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

The sixth-annual report is presented in a new, interactive format with graphic and video components that help illustrate Billy Bishop Airport's achievements and ongoing efforts to implement sustainable practices, support its community and the wellbeing of its employees, and invest in programs and infrastructure that protect the environment and grow Toronto's economy.

In 2022, Billy Bishop Airport made significant strides in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, reporting an 18 per cent decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. This was achieved in part through the airport's continued use of 100 per cent renewable energy via Bullfrog Power – which has allowed the airport to displace more than 19,000 tonnes of CO2 since 2010 – and its investment in cleaner technology such as the Marilyn Bell electric ferry. The Marilyn Bell e-ferry is powered by green electricity and its zero-emission operation will reduce the airport's diesel consumption by 196,000 litres.

"As an organization, Billy Bishop Airport drives tourism and trade, provides access to critical emergency medevac care and supports thousands of jobs in the Greater Toronto Area, contributing to the economic stability of our region," said RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

"While economic recovery is imperative for a sustainable future, Billy Bishop Airport has demonstrated time and again that our commitment to the environment and to our community is of equal importance. In practice, this means choosing to power all of our operations with renewable energy, investing strategically in climate resilient infrastructure, and continuing to work with our neighbours to identify ways we can further contribute to the sustainability of our community and shared Toronto waterfront."

Delphi Group, a pioneer in sustainability, reviews Billy Bishop Airport's sustainability reporting and key indicators like greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), and helps to measure and report the organization's progress within global corporate best practices.

To read Billy Bishop Airport's full sustainability report, click here.

Quick Facts

In 2022, Billy Bishop Airport renewed its agreement with Bullfrog Power to continue to choose 100 per cent green electricity from wind and solar sources – the only airport in Canada to do so.

The Marilyn Bell I , which connects passengers, vehicles and supplies to Billy Bishop Airport, celebrated in 2022 its first anniversary as the only ferry service in Canada to run on a zero-emission power and propulsion system containing no diesel components. The retrofit eliminated greenhouse gas emissions from the ferry's operation and has the capacity to reduce the airport's direct emissions by approximately 530 tonnes per year.

In 2022, Nieuport Aviation, owners and operators of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Airport, announced plans to purchase six electric buses to replace the airport's current shuttle bus fleet – which offers complimentary service between the airport and Union Station for approximately 500,000 passengers per year.

In 2022, a public opinion survey conducted by Environics found that a majority of Torontonians (71 per cent) have favourable views of Billy Bishop Airport, and results indicated strong favourability for Billy Bishop Airport (82 per cent) among waterfront residents.

Billy Bishop Airport is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and helping to build a sustainable city. In 2022, Billy Bishop Airport supported community organizations and initiatives including Hope Air, Not In My City, Repdath Waterfront Festival, The Bentway, The Black Aviation Professionals Network, Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre and ALS Canada.

About Billy Bishop Airport Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy which traditionally welcomes approximately 2.8 million passengers per year. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent year to achieve its sustainability goals which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

